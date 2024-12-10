ETV Bharat / sports

Women’s Premier League 2025 Auction: Rubiya Syed, the Only Cricketer Representing Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Rubiya Syed, the all-rounder from Kashmir, has earned a spot in the 2025 Women’s Premier League (WPL) player auction, which will be held in Bengaluru on December 15, 2024. The 30-year-old, who represents the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA), is the only woman cricketer from the region to be included in the mini-auction. Her state teammate and hard hitter Jasia Akhter remained unsold during the WPL Auction in December last year.



Rubiya, born in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on October 5, 1994, will be auctioned at position 72 during the mini-auction, with a starting price of Rs 10 lakh, and is listed in set number five. In 56 innings during her T20 career so far, she has scored 1110 runs at an impressive pace of 106.3 and an exceptional average of 24.7. Rubiya has demonstrated her value with the ball in addition to her batting ability, capturing 27 wickets at an economy rate of 5.53 in an equal number of Twenty20 matches.



Rubiya’s inclusion in the WPL auction is seen as a testament to her hard work and dedication. According to Brigadier Anil Gupta, a member of the JKCA, "Her selection will inspire many young girls in J&K to pursue cricket and compete at the highest levels." The JKCA has expressed their pride in her achievements and extended their best wishes, hoping for her successful inclusion in one of the five WPL franchises.



Last month, her stellar performances in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy earned her a place in the India ‘A’ team for the Women's T20 Challengers Trophy, held in Ranchi. In the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, Rubiya was the second-highest run-scorer across India, with notable innings including 93 off 51 balls against Mizoram and 78 off 58 balls against Tamil Nadu.



"Rubiya has an ability to bowl with pace and swing the ball both ways. She is the only player from J&K to have scored a century in the Senior Women's One-Dayers. Despite her impressive performances, Rubiya is yet to secure a WPL contract. The auction could open doors for her to make an impact," Brig Gupta said, adding, "Last year, Rubiya attended the Gujarat selection trials for the WPL and this year, she participated in the Mumbai Indians selection camp."



Meanwhile, the auction will also feature prominent international players such as Sneh Rana (base price Rs 30 lakh), West Indies' Deandra Dottin (Rs 50 lakh), and England’s Heather Knight (Rs 50 lakh).