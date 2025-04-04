New League Set To Start In India From June 1

Mumbai: Rugby India, the National Governing Body for the sport in India has announced the Rugby Premier League (RPL)—the world’s first franchise-based Rugby 7s league. The tournament will take place in Mumbai at the Brihanmumbai Kreeda Ani Lalitkala Prarthisthan Andheri Sports Complex (Mumbai Football Arena, MFA) from June 1 to June 15, 2025.
Editorial Synopsis
● Exclusive Window: A dedicated window has been created on the global Rugby 7s calendar, ensuring the participation of the sport’s biggest stars.
● Elite Talent: RPL will feature the best global Rugby 7s players alongside India’s finest rugby talent, with 34 matches played over 15 days.
● The league will be broadcast live on Star Sports and JioHotstar.
● City-Based Franchises: Six teams will represent major Indian cities—Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bhubaneswar.
● The franchises are Bengaluru Bravehearts, Chennai Bulls, Delhi Redz, Hyderabad Heroes, Kalinga Black Tigers, and the Mumbai Dreamers
Star-studded International Lineup
RPL will welcome 30 marquee international players from powerhouse Rugby 7s nations, including Argentina, South Africa, Kenya, Great Britain, New Zealand, Australia, Spain, Fiji, USA, and Ireland. Some of the biggest names in the sport include:
● Perry Baker, USA - 2X World Rugby 7s player of the year, 3X Olympian
● Rosko Speckman, South Africa - 2 X Olympian - 2XBronze
● Harry McNulty, Ireland - 2X Olympian + 2X Rugby World Cup Medalist
● Terry Kennedy, Ireland - World Rugby 7s Player of the year 2022, World Series Top Try Scorer 2022 and 2024
● Patrick Odongo, Kenya - Represented Kenya at the Paris Olympics
● Jordan Conroy, Ireland - 2 X Olympian, World Rugby Sevens Series and RWC7s Medalist
● Alex Davis, Great Britain - England 7s, Olympian
● Lucas Lacamp, USA - Olympian
● Tone Ng Shiu - New Zealand – Olympian, 2019 NZ Rugby 7s Player of the Year, Bronze, 2022 Commonwealth Games
● Aaron Cummings, USA - Olympian
● Scott Curry, New Zealand - 4 time New Zealand 7s player of the year, 3X Commonwealth games medalist, Silver 2021 Olympics, 6 X World Rugby Sevens Series Champion & RWC 7s Gold
● Lucian Gonzalez - Argentina -Bronze 2024 Paris Olympics, World Sevens Series Champs 2023, HSBC World Svns Dream Team
● Santiago Mare -Argentina- Bronze 2024 Paris Olympics,World Sevens Series Champs 2023
● Joaquim Pellandini - Argentina - Bronze 2024 Paris Olympics, World Sevens Series Champs 2023
● Matteo Grazziano - Argentina -Bronze 2024 Paris Olympics, World Sevens Series Champs 2023
● Mattias Osadczuk - Argentina - Bronze 2024 Paris Olympics, World Sevens Series Champs 2023, HSBC World Svns Dream Team
● Akuila Rokolisoa, New Zealand- Olympian, Gold, RWC 7s 2018, Bronze, 2022 Commonwealth Games
● Alejandro Laforga - Spain - Olympian. Active player on the Spanish National 7s Team on the Series. Spain World Ranking - #2
● Pol Pla - Spain - Olympian. Active player on the Spanish National 7s Team on the Series. Spain World Ranking - #2
● Manuel Moreno - Spain- Olympian. Active player on the Spanish National 7s Team on the Series. Spain World Ranking - #2
● Joseva Talacolo - Fiji - Oceania Games Champions 2021, Common Wealth Games Silver 2022, RWC Gold 2022, 2024 Olympics Silver
● Iowane Teba - Fiji - 2024 Olympics Silver, World Series Dubai, Singapore & Toulouse Gold
● Terio Veilawai -Fiji - 2024 Olympic Silver, World Series Singapore, Dubai, Hong Kong Gold
● Filipe Sauturaga - Fiji - 2022 Commonwealth Games Silver , 2024 Olympic Games Silver, RWC Gold
● Joji Nasova - Fiji - 2024 Olympic Games Silver, Dubai 7s Gold
● Regan Ware, New Zealand – Olympian, Bronze – 2022 Commonwealth Games, Silver, RWC 7s
● Waisea Nacuqu-Fiji - 2020 Olympic Games Gold, 2024 Olympic Games Silver, World Series Gold 2018 & 2019, 2022 Commonwealth Games Silver, RWC Gold
● Henry Hutchison - Australia- 3X Olympian, 2015 World Rugby Rookie of the Year
● Maurice Longbottom - Australia - 2X Olympian
● James Turner - Australia-Olympian
Additionally, 18 international players from Canada, Hong Kong, and Germany will feature, enhancing the league’s competitive depth.
Strengthening Indian Rugby
The league will also feature 30 Indian players selected from an auction pool of 71, providing them with a historic platform to compete alongside international legends.
Top-Class Coaching
Some of the most renowned rugby coaches in the world will coach the RPL teams:
● Mike Friday (USA 7s Head Coach)
● Ben Gollings (England 7s Legend, Fiji 7s Head Coach)
● DJ Forbes (New Zealand 7s Icon)
● Tomasi Cama (Fiji 7s Great)
● Paco Hernandez (Spain 7s Coach)
● Tim Walsh (Australia Women’s 7s Head Coach)