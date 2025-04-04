ETV Bharat / sports

New League Set To Start In India From June 1

( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: Rugby India, the National Governing Body for the sport in India has announced the Rugby Premier League (RPL)—the world’s first franchise-based Rugby 7s league. The tournament will take place in Mumbai at the Brihanmumbai Kreeda Ani Lalitkala Prarthisthan Andheri Sports Complex (Mumbai Football Arena, MFA) from June 1 to June 15, 2025.

Editorial Synopsis

● Exclusive Window: A dedicated window has been created on the global Rugby 7s calendar, ensuring the participation of the sport’s biggest stars.

● Elite Talent: RPL will feature the best global Rugby 7s players alongside India’s finest rugby talent, with 34 matches played over 15 days.

● The league will be broadcast live on Star Sports and JioHotstar.

● City-Based Franchises: Six teams will represent major Indian cities—Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bhubaneswar.

● The franchises are Bengaluru Bravehearts, Chennai Bulls, Delhi Redz, Hyderabad Heroes, Kalinga Black Tigers, and the Mumbai Dreamers

Star-studded International Lineup

RPL will welcome 30 marquee international players from powerhouse Rugby 7s nations, including Argentina, South Africa, Kenya, Great Britain, New Zealand, Australia, Spain, Fiji, USA, and Ireland. Some of the biggest names in the sport include:

● Perry Baker, USA - 2X World Rugby 7s player of the year, 3X Olympian

● Rosko Speckman, South Africa - 2 X Olympian - 2XBronze

● Harry McNulty, Ireland - 2X Olympian + 2X Rugby World Cup Medalist

● Terry Kennedy, Ireland - World Rugby 7s Player of the year 2022, World Series Top Try Scorer 2022 and 2024

● Patrick Odongo, Kenya - Represented Kenya at the Paris Olympics

● Jordan Conroy, Ireland - 2 X Olympian, World Rugby Sevens Series and RWC7s Medalist

● Alex Davis, Great Britain - England 7s, Olympian

● Lucas Lacamp, USA - Olympian

● Tone Ng Shiu - New Zealand – Olympian, 2019 NZ Rugby 7s Player of the Year, Bronze, 2022 Commonwealth Games

● Aaron Cummings, USA - Olympian

● Scott Curry, New Zealand - 4 time New Zealand 7s player of the year, 3X Commonwealth games medalist, Silver 2021 Olympics, 6 X World Rugby Sevens Series Champion & RWC 7s Gold

● Lucian Gonzalez - Argentina -Bronze 2024 Paris Olympics, World Sevens Series Champs 2023, HSBC World Svns Dream Team

● Santiago Mare -Argentina- Bronze 2024 Paris Olympics,World Sevens Series Champs 2023

● Joaquim Pellandini - Argentina - Bronze 2024 Paris Olympics, World Sevens Series Champs 2023

● Matteo Grazziano - Argentina -Bronze 2024 Paris Olympics, World Sevens Series Champs 2023

● Mattias Osadczuk - Argentina - Bronze 2024 Paris Olympics, World Sevens Series Champs 2023, HSBC World Svns Dream Team