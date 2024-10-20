WTC 2023-25 Standings: New Zealand Improves World Test Championship Ranking After Historic Win, India's Lead Reduced

Bengaluru: New Zealand’s historic triumph over India on Sunday had a major impact on the race to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship 2023-25. New Zealand chased down the target of 107 with ease and scripted a Test victory after 13,109 days on Indian soil. The team took a leap to the fourth place from the sixth position with a win percentage of 44.44 per cent.

Although India remains at the peak of the standing, the gap between the win percentage of them and second-placed Australia has narrowed down. The win percentage of the team was dropped to 68 per cent with two more Tests against New Zealand and the Border Gavaskar Trophy to be played in the upcoming days.

Australia and Sri Lanka are at the second and third positions respectively with a win percentage of 62.50 and 55.56 respectively. However, New Zealand got back into the race to make it into the final with a win over India and overtook England and South Africa.

New Zealand will host England for three red-ball fixtures in November and December. The team might still enter the final with positive results in the upcoming matches.

New Zealand pacers dished out a clinical display in the first innings to get an edge in the match. The second Test between India and New Zealand will start on October 24 in Pune and the series will conclude in Mumbai with the third Test starting from November 1.