ETV Bharat / sports

Sumit Nagal Set To Compete Against Daniil Medvedev In World Tennis League Season 3

The World Tennis League on Friday unveiled a star-studded lineup of players for its third season, scheduled to take place from December 19.

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 58 minutes ago

The World Tennis League on Friday unveiled a star-studded lineup of players for its third season, scheduled to take place at the iconic Etihad Arena from December 19 to 22, 2024. The likes of Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Daniil Medvedev will headline the rosters for season 3.
Sumit Nagal shakes hand with tennis legend Roger Federer (ANI)

Abu Dhabi (UAE): The World Tennis League on Friday unveiled a star-studded lineup of players for its third season, scheduled to take place at the iconic Etihad Arena from December 19 to 22, 2024.

The stellar lineup, featuring two Olympic gold medalists, five Grand Slam champions, six of the top 12 male players, and six of the top 10 female players, is set to assemble at the Etihad Arena as the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), and Miral once again gear up to host 'The Greatest Show on Court'.

The 2024 Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejčíková (Women’s World No. 10) and Women’s Doubles Paris 2024 Gold Medalist Jasmine Paolini (Women’s World No. 5) will make their debut, while as many as 14 tennis superstars are set to return to the World Tennis League 2024, which promises to be bigger and more exciting.

Aryna Sabalenka (Women’s World No. 2), fresh off her recent US Open triumph, will return to the World Tennis League alongside World No. 1 Iga Świątek, who secured the Bronze Medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics as well as her third consecutive French Open title earlier this year.

The lineup also includes top female players such as Women’s Doubles Paris 2024 Silver Medalist Mirra Andreeva (Women’s World No. 22), Elena Rybakina (Women’s World No. 4), Paula Badosa (Women’s World No. 19), and Caroline Garcia (Women’s World No. 36).

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev (Men's World No. 5) and Andrey Rublev (Men's World No. 6), who were part of the WTL 2023 title-winning team PBG Eagles, will compete again at the competition, along with 2024 US Open runner-up Taylor Fritz (Men's World No. 7), Hubert Hurkacz (Men's World no. 8) and Casper Ruud (Men’s World No. 9).

Among the male stars, Stefanos Tsitsipas (Men’s World No. 12), Sumit Nagal (Men’s World No. 83) and Aussie sensation Nick Kyrgios will also return for one of the biggest sporting events in Abu Dhabi.

The previous edition of the WTL attracted over 20,000 attendees and was broadcast live in more than 125 countries. The event also featured world-class artists performing at the Yas Island.

Concert ticket holders can enhance their WTL experience by securing a discounted add-on Tennis ticket for the day's matches. Tickets are available at etihadarena.ae.

Full roster of players taking part in World Tennis League 2024

Women’s Tennis Stars

  1. Iga Świątek (Women's World No. 1)
  2. Aryna Sabalenka (Women’s World No. 2)
  3. Elena Rybakina (Women’s World No. 4)
  4. Jasmine Paolini (Women’s World No. 5)
  5. Barbora Krejčíková (Women's World No. 10)
  6. Paula Badosa (Women’s World No. 19)
  7. Mirra Andreeva (Women’s World No. 22)
  8. Caroline Garcia (Women’s World No. 36)

Men’s Tennis Stars

  1. Daniil Medvedev (Men's World No. 5)
  2. Andrey Rublev (Men's World No. 6)
  3. Taylor Fritz (Men's World No. 7)
  4. Hubert Hurkacz (Men's World no. 8)
  5. Casper Ruud (Men’s World No. 9)
  6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Men’s World No. 12)
  7. Sumit Nagal (Men’s World No. 83)
  8. Nick Kyrgios

Read More

  1. US Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Exits From First Round; Suffers Loss Against World No. 40 Tallon Griekspoor
  2. US Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sumit Nagal, Rohan Bopanna Live

Abu Dhabi (UAE): The World Tennis League on Friday unveiled a star-studded lineup of players for its third season, scheduled to take place at the iconic Etihad Arena from December 19 to 22, 2024.

The stellar lineup, featuring two Olympic gold medalists, five Grand Slam champions, six of the top 12 male players, and six of the top 10 female players, is set to assemble at the Etihad Arena as the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), and Miral once again gear up to host 'The Greatest Show on Court'.

The 2024 Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejčíková (Women’s World No. 10) and Women’s Doubles Paris 2024 Gold Medalist Jasmine Paolini (Women’s World No. 5) will make their debut, while as many as 14 tennis superstars are set to return to the World Tennis League 2024, which promises to be bigger and more exciting.

Aryna Sabalenka (Women’s World No. 2), fresh off her recent US Open triumph, will return to the World Tennis League alongside World No. 1 Iga Świątek, who secured the Bronze Medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics as well as her third consecutive French Open title earlier this year.

The lineup also includes top female players such as Women’s Doubles Paris 2024 Silver Medalist Mirra Andreeva (Women’s World No. 22), Elena Rybakina (Women’s World No. 4), Paula Badosa (Women’s World No. 19), and Caroline Garcia (Women’s World No. 36).

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev (Men's World No. 5) and Andrey Rublev (Men's World No. 6), who were part of the WTL 2023 title-winning team PBG Eagles, will compete again at the competition, along with 2024 US Open runner-up Taylor Fritz (Men's World No. 7), Hubert Hurkacz (Men's World no. 8) and Casper Ruud (Men’s World No. 9).

Among the male stars, Stefanos Tsitsipas (Men’s World No. 12), Sumit Nagal (Men’s World No. 83) and Aussie sensation Nick Kyrgios will also return for one of the biggest sporting events in Abu Dhabi.

The previous edition of the WTL attracted over 20,000 attendees and was broadcast live in more than 125 countries. The event also featured world-class artists performing at the Yas Island.

Concert ticket holders can enhance their WTL experience by securing a discounted add-on Tennis ticket for the day's matches. Tickets are available at etihadarena.ae.

Full roster of players taking part in World Tennis League 2024

Women’s Tennis Stars

  1. Iga Świątek (Women's World No. 1)
  2. Aryna Sabalenka (Women’s World No. 2)
  3. Elena Rybakina (Women’s World No. 4)
  4. Jasmine Paolini (Women’s World No. 5)
  5. Barbora Krejčíková (Women's World No. 10)
  6. Paula Badosa (Women’s World No. 19)
  7. Mirra Andreeva (Women’s World No. 22)
  8. Caroline Garcia (Women’s World No. 36)

Men’s Tennis Stars

  1. Daniil Medvedev (Men's World No. 5)
  2. Andrey Rublev (Men's World No. 6)
  3. Taylor Fritz (Men's World No. 7)
  4. Hubert Hurkacz (Men's World no. 8)
  5. Casper Ruud (Men’s World No. 9)
  6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Men’s World No. 12)
  7. Sumit Nagal (Men’s World No. 83)
  8. Nick Kyrgios

Read More

  1. US Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Exits From First Round; Suffers Loss Against World No. 40 Tallon Griekspoor
  2. US Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sumit Nagal, Rohan Bopanna Live

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WORLD TENNIS LEAGUE LINEUPSWTL MEN WOMEN LINEUPSWORLD TENNIS LEAGUE SUMIT NAGALSUMIT NAGALWORLD TENNIS LEAGUE SEASON 3

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.