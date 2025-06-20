World Team Blitz Championship: PM Narendra Modi Hails Divya Deshmukh After She Stuns World No.1 Hou Yifan

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared some words of appreciation for Indian chess prodigy Divya Deshmukh for her remarkable win over World No. 1 Hou Yifan in the World Team Blitz Championships in London. She scored a triumph over Yifan in the second leg of the blitz semi-final to earn praise from chess followers across the globe.

The 18-year-old Indian talent was squaring off against the Chinese powerhouse while representing Hexamind Chess Club. In a thrilling 74-move match, Divya outplayed Yifan, who made a decisive error resulting in her defeat as she lost her bishop in a theoretically drawn rook vs. bishop endgame.

Divya Deshmukh reacts after getting praise from PM Modi (ANI)

PM Modi praised Divya on his ‘X’ handle for her incredible performance in the match.

“Congratulations to Divya Deshmukh on defeating the World No. 1, Hou Yifan, in the 2nd leg of the Blitz semifinal at the World Team Blitz Championships, London. Her success highlights her grit and determination. It also inspires many upcoming chess players. Best wishes for her future endeavours," PM Modi wrote on X.

In the blitz format, Divya managed to secure six victories, one draw and one defeat in the eight games she played. She earned a superb performance rating of 2606. She flourished in the third-place playoff as well, playing a pivotal role in leading her team to a 3.5–2.5 victory over Uzbekistan in both rounds to ensure a bronze medal.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also lauded Divya for her heroic performance in the encounter against the world’s best.

“Heartiest congratulations to our chess star Divya Deshmukh on her stunning win over world No. 1 Hou Yifan in the 2nd leg of the Blitz semifinal at the World Team Blitz Championships in London. Wishing you the very best for the future games," he uploaded a social media post on X.

In the rapid format, the 19-year-old inked five wins, six draws and just one defeat. His performance played a key role in the team securing silver and an individual bronze on Board 6. She clocked a performance rating of 2420. The third edition of the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Team Championships was held in London from June 10 to June 16.