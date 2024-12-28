World Rapid And Blitz Championship: Magnus Carlsen Penalised For Violating Dress Code; Quits Tournament

New York: Defending World Rapid and Blitz Champion Magnus Carlsen was penalised for violating the dress code by FIDE in the World Rapid Chess Championship held in New York City. The Norwegian chess icon quit the tournament after being disqualified in Round 9 of the Rapid section for wearing jeans. The former World No. 1 was slapped with a fine of $200 and was disqualified after refusing to comply with the dress code.

Chief Arbiter Alex Holowczak ruled for repeated violations. Carlsen later announced that he would no longer participate in the Blitz section of the championship.

Carlsen expressed his frustration over the decision while speaking to to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

"I’m pretty tired of FIDE, so I want no more of this. I don’t want anything to do with them. I am sorry to everyone at home—maybe it’s a stupid principle, but I don’t think it’s any fun."

FIDE has issued a formal statement on the whole issue saying he was not paired for Round 9 as he refused to change his attire to comply with dress code.

"FIDE regulations for the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships, including the dress code, are designed to ensure professionalism and fairness for all participants," the statement read.

"Today, Mr. Magnus Carlsen breached the dress code by wearing jeans, which are explicitly prohibited under long-standing regulations for this event. The Chief Arbiter informed Mr. Carlsen of the breach, issued a $200 fine, and requested that he change his attire. Unfortunately, Mr. Carlsen declined, and as a result, he was not paired for Round 9. This decision was made impartially and applies equally to all players."

GrandMaster Volodar Murzin is at the top of the leaderboard after the second day of the competition while Arjun Erigaisi is at the third position in the men’s open section. Ju Wenjum of China is at the top of the leaderboard while India’s Harika Dronavalli and Koneru Humpy are in the second and third positions respectively.