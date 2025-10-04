ETV Bharat / sports

World Para Athletics Championship: Stray Dog Attacks Two Foreign Coaches From Kenya And Japan

Kenyan coach Dennis Maragia was engaged in a conversation with one of the athletes outside the competition arena of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium when a stray dog suddenly came and attacked him. His foot was bleeding, and the medical team at the stadium reached there. He was subsequently taken to the hospital and was treated.

Hyderabad: In an embarrassing incident at the World Para Athletics Championship in New Delhi, stray dogs bit two foreign coaches from Kenya and Japan. Both of them faced attacks from stray dogs in separate incidents on Friday. Both victims are out of danger after getting treatment at a nearby hospital.

The organisers also informed that Japanese coach Meiko Okumatsu was bitten by a stray dog when she was supervising the training of her athletes at the warm-up track adjacent to the main area.

Following the dog bite incidents, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has deployed two dedicated dog-catching teams within the stadium premises. Vehicles have also been arranged to quickly remove the dogs and send them to shelter homes. The organizers stated that they had requested the MCD on August 21st to strengthen security at the stadium by removing stray dogs from the area.

Former Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs of India Vijay Goel wrote on ‘X’ that the incident is a stain on the image of the nation and somebody should take responsibility.

The incident has occurred after the recent stray dog issue, which was heard on the Supreme Court. The apex court had directed the Delhi Government to catch the stray dogs and send them to shelter homes, considering the rising cases of rabies in the state. However, renowned celebrities who were also pet lovers protested against the decision, and they revised the order. According to the new judgment, the stray dogs will be captured and vaccinated and dewormed before being sent back to the same areas where they were found.