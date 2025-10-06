World Para Athletics Championships: India Signs Off With Their Best Medal Haul; Finishes At 10th
India recorded their best campaign ever in the World Para Athletics Championships, bagging 22 medals in total.
Published : October 6, 2025 at 12:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: India signed off their best-ever campaign at the World Para Athletics Championship in New Delhi with three silver and a bronze medal on Sunday. Simran Sharma (women’s 200m T12), Preethi Pal (women’s 100m T35) and Navdeep Singh (men’s javelin F41) won silver, while Sandeep bagged a bronze medal in the men’s 200m T44.
The four medals on the final day of the competition pushed India’s tally to 22 (six gold, nine silver and seven bronze), recording the country’s best performance in the tournament, and they finished at the 10th position in the medal tally.
Brazil holds the lead until the end and dethrones China! 🇧🇷#ParaAthletics #NewDelhi2025 pic.twitter.com/YAVdYMewBh— Para Athletics (@ParaAthletics) October 5, 2025
India's previous best was in the 2024 edition when they signed off the campaign with 17 medals (six gold, five silver, six bronze).
Simran Sharmam, with guide Umar Saifi, registered an Asian record time of 24.46s, which helped her secure silver in the women’s 200m T12. Clara Daniele Barros Da Silva of Brazil topped the event with a timing of 24.42s, while Yaqin Shen of China won bronze with a timing of 25.30s.
🚨 India finishes 10th at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025! 🇮🇳🔥— IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) October 5, 2025
A historic performance with 22 medals
6🥇 | 9🥈 | 7🥉
From 55th in 2011 to the Top 10 in 2025, what an incredible rise for Indian para athletics! 💪#ParaAthletics #IndiaInAction #WAPC2025 pic.twitter.com/Z4QI696oNV
Preethi Pal also added silver to India’s medal tally in the women’s 100m T35. She clocked her season-best of 14.33s, finishing only behind China’s Guo Qianqian (14.24s). Fatimah Suwaed of Iraq clinched a bronze medal in the race. Notably, Preethi became the first Indian woman to win two Paralympic track medals in the Paris 2024, securing bronze in the 00m and 200m T35.
In the men’s javelin F41, Navdeep registered the best throw of 45.46m to ensure a silver medal. Sadegh Beit Sayah of the Islamic Republic of Iran clinched gold with a throw of 48.86m, which was just eight centimetres short of the world record. China’s world-record holder Sun Pengxiang secured a bronze with a throw of 43.60m.
Sandeep bagged a bronze medal with a personal best of personal-best of 23.60s. Italy’s Marco Cicchetti won gold in the European record 23.00s.
The 12th edition of the World Para Athletics Championship saw over 2000 athletes from 104 nations. India’s 73-member contingent included 54 men and 19 women
India's medal winners in the World Para Athletics Championship
|Athlete
|Event
|Medal
|Sumit Antil
|Men's javelin throw F64
|Gold
|Sandip Singh Sargar
|Men's javelin throw F44
|Gold
|Shailesh Kumar
|Men’s high jump T63
|Gold
|Rinku Hooda
|Men’s javelin throw F46
|Gold
|Nishad Kumar
|Men’s high jump T47
|Gold
|Simran Sharma
|Women’s 100m T12
|Gold
|Ekta Bhyan
|Women’s club throw F51
|Silver
|Deepthi Jeevanji
|Women’s 400m T20
|Silver
|Sundar Singh Gurjar
|Men’s javelin throw F46
|Silver
|Sandeep
|Men's javelin throw F44
|Silver
|Yogesh Kathuniya
|Men's discus throw F56
|Silver
|Dharambir
|Men's club throw F51
|Silver
|Simran Sharma
|Women’s 200m T12
|Silver
|Preethi Pal
|Women's 100m T35
|Silver
|Navdeep Singh
|Men's javelin throw F41
|Silver
|Varun Singh Bhati
|Men’s high jump T63
|Bronze
|Atul Kaushik
|Men’s discus throw F57
|Bronze
|Soman Rana
|Men’s shot put F57
|Bronze
|Preethi Pal
|Women’s 200m T35
|Bronze
|Pardeep Kumar
|Men’s discus throw F64
|Bronze
|Praveen Kumar
|Men’s high jump T64
|Bronze
|Sandeep
|Men's 200m T44
|Bronze
World Para Athletics Championship 2025 medal tally
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Brazil
|15
|20
|9
|44
|2
|People's Republic of China
|13
|22
|17
|52
|3
|Islamic Republic of Iran
|9
|2
|5
|16
|4
|Netherlands
|8
|3
|1
|12
|5
|Poland
|8
|2
|6
|16
|6
|Colombia
|7
|10
|4
|21
|7
|Great Britain
|7
|5
|13
|25
|8
|Italy
|7
|1
|3
|11
|9
|United States
|6
|9
|12
|27
|10
|India
|6
|9
|7
|22
|11
|Germany
|6
|2
|3
|11
|12
|Thailand
|6
|2
|2
|10
|13
|Switzerland
|6
|1
|2
|9
|14
|Uzbekistan
|5
|6
|2
|13
|15
|Ukraine
|5
|5
|5
|15
|16
|Japan
|4
|8
|2
|14
|17
|Belgium
|4
|2
|0
|6
|18
|Türkiye
|3
|7
|1
|11
|19
|Algeria
|3
|3
|3
|9
|20
|Spain
|3
|2
|5
|10
|21
|New Zealand
|3
|2
|2
|7
|22
|Mexico
|3
|1
|6
|10
|23
|Canada
|3
|1
|5
|9
|24
|Ecuador
|3
|1
|1
|5
|25
|Latvia
|3
|1
|0
|4
|26
|Ireland
|3
|0
|0
|3
|27
|Australia
|2
|6
|5
|13
|28
|Tunisia
|2
|4
|3
|9
|29
|Argentina
|2
|1
|0
|3
|30
|Croatia
|2
|0
|2
|4
|30
|South Africa
|2
|0
|2
|4
|32
|Saudi Arabia
|1
|3
|1
|5
|33
|Greece
|1
|1
|4
|6
|34
|Portugal
|1
|1
|2
|4
|35
|Cuba
|1
|1
|1
|3
|35
|Hungary
|1
|1
|1
|3
|35
|Serbia
|1
|1
|1
|3
|38
|Mauritius
|1
|1
|0
|2
|39
|Malaysia
|1
|0
|2
|3
|40
|Morocco
|1
|0
|1
|2
|40
|Norway
|1
|0
|1
|2
|40
|Peru
|1
|0
|1
|2
|40
|United Arab Emirates
|1
|0
|1
|2
|44
|Bulgaria
|1
|0
|0
|1
|44
|Libya
|1
|0
|0
|1
|44
|Refugee Para Team
|1
|0
|0
|1
|47
|France
|0
|5
|1
|6
|48
|Indonesia
|0
|3
|1
|4
|49
|Kenya
|0
|2
|0
|2
|50
|Denmark
|0
|1
|3
|4
|50
|Iraq
|0
|1
|3
|4
|52
|Costa Rica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|52
|Czechia
|0
|1
|1
|2
|52
|Republic of Korea
|0
|1
|1
|2
|52
|Lithuania
|0
|1
|1
|2
|56
|Angola
|0
|1
|0
|1
|56
|Finland
|0
|1
|0
|1
|56
|Jordan
|0
|1
|0
|1
|56
|Kuwait
|0
|1
|0
|1
|56
|Namibia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|56
|Trinidad & Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|62
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|2
|2
|63
|Botswana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|63
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|63
|Venezuela
|0
|0
|1
|1