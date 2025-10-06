ETV Bharat / sports

World Para Athletics Championships: India Signs Off With Their Best Medal Haul; Finishes At 10th

India recorded their best campaign ever in the World Para Athletics Championships, bagging 22 medals in total.

Indian athlete Simran celebrates after winning a bronze medal in the Women's 200m T12 final at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, October 5, 2025. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 6, 2025 at 12:25 PM IST

Hyderabad: India signed off their best-ever campaign at the World Para Athletics Championship in New Delhi with three silver and a bronze medal on Sunday. Simran Sharma (women’s 200m T12), Preethi Pal (women’s 100m T35) and Navdeep Singh (men’s javelin F41) won silver, while Sandeep bagged a bronze medal in the men’s 200m T44.

The four medals on the final day of the competition pushed India’s tally to 22 (six gold, nine silver and seven bronze), recording the country’s best performance in the tournament, and they finished at the 10th position in the medal tally.

India's previous best was in the 2024 edition when they signed off the campaign with 17 medals (six gold, five silver, six bronze).

Simran Sharmam, with guide Umar Saifi, registered an Asian record time of 24.46s, which helped her secure silver in the women’s 200m T12. Clara Daniele Barros Da Silva of Brazil topped the event with a timing of 24.42s, while Yaqin Shen of China won bronze with a timing of 25.30s.

Preethi Pal also added silver to India’s medal tally in the women’s 100m T35. She clocked her season-best of 14.33s, finishing only behind China’s Guo Qianqian (14.24s). Fatimah Suwaed of Iraq clinched a bronze medal in the race. Notably, Preethi became the first Indian woman to win two Paralympic track medals in the Paris 2024, securing bronze in the 00m and 200m T35.

In the men’s javelin F41, Navdeep registered the best throw of 45.46m to ensure a silver medal. Sadegh Beit Sayah of the Islamic Republic of Iran clinched gold with a throw of 48.86m, which was just eight centimetres short of the world record. China’s world-record holder Sun Pengxiang secured a bronze with a throw of 43.60m.

Sandeep bagged a bronze medal with a personal best of personal-best of 23.60s. Italy’s Marco Cicchetti won gold in the European record 23.00s.

The 12th edition of the World Para Athletics Championship saw over 2000 athletes from 104 nations. India’s 73-member contingent included 54 men and 19 women

India's medal winners in the World Para Athletics Championship

AthleteEventMedal
Sumit AntilMen's javelin throw F64Gold
Sandip Singh SargarMen's javelin throw F44Gold
Shailesh KumarMen’s high jump T63Gold
Rinku HoodaMen’s javelin throw F46Gold
Nishad KumarMen’s high jump T47Gold
Simran SharmaWomen’s 100m T12Gold
Ekta BhyanWomen’s club throw F51Silver
Deepthi JeevanjiWomen’s 400m T20Silver
Sundar Singh GurjarMen’s javelin throw F46Silver
SandeepMen's javelin throw F44Silver
Yogesh KathuniyaMen's discus throw F56Silver
DharambirMen's club throw F51Silver
Simran SharmaWomen’s 200m T12Silver
Preethi PalWomen's 100m T35Silver
Navdeep SinghMen's javelin throw F41Silver
Varun Singh BhatiMen’s high jump T63Bronze
Atul KaushikMen’s discus throw F57Bronze
Soman RanaMen’s shot put F57Bronze
Preethi PalWomen’s 200m T35Bronze
Pardeep KumarMen’s discus throw F64Bronze
Praveen KumarMen’s high jump T64Bronze
SandeepMen's 200m T44Bronze

World Para Athletics Championship 2025 medal tally

RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1Brazil1520944
2People's Republic of China13221752
3Islamic Republic of Iran92516
4Netherlands83112
5Poland82616
6Colombia710421
7Great Britain751325
8Italy71311
9United States691227
10India69722
11Germany62311
12Thailand62210
13Switzerland6129
14Uzbekistan56213
15Ukraine55515
16Japan48214
17Belgium4206
18Türkiye37111
19Algeria3339
20Spain32510
21New Zealand3227
22Mexico31610
23Canada3159
24Ecuador3115
25Latvia3104
26Ireland3003
27Australia26513
28Tunisia2439
29Argentina2103
30Croatia2024
30South Africa2024
32Saudi Arabia1315
33Greece1146
34Portugal1124
35Cuba1113
35Hungary1113
35Serbia1113
38Mauritius1102
39Malaysia1023
40Morocco1012
40Norway1012
40Peru1012
40United Arab Emirates1012
44Bulgaria1001
44Libya1001
44Refugee Para Team1001
47France0516
48Indonesia0314
49Kenya0202
50Denmark0134
50Iraq0134
52Costa Rica0112
52Czechia0112
52Republic of Korea0112
52Lithuania0112
56Angola0101
56Finland0101
56Jordan0101
56Kuwait0101
56Namibia0101
56Trinidad & Tobago0101
62Sri Lanka0022
63Botswana0011
63Kazakhstan0011
63Venezuela0011

