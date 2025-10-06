ETV Bharat / sports

World Para Athletics Championships: India Signs Off With Their Best Medal Haul; Finishes At 10th

Indian athlete Simran celebrates after winning a bronze medal in the Women's 200m T12 final at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, October 5, 2025. ( IANS )

Hyderabad: India signed off their best-ever campaign at the World Para Athletics Championship in New Delhi with three silver and a bronze medal on Sunday. Simran Sharma (women’s 200m T12), Preethi Pal (women’s 100m T35) and Navdeep Singh (men’s javelin F41) won silver, while Sandeep bagged a bronze medal in the men’s 200m T44.

The four medals on the final day of the competition pushed India’s tally to 22 (six gold, nine silver and seven bronze), recording the country’s best performance in the tournament, and they finished at the 10th position in the medal tally.

India's previous best was in the 2024 edition when they signed off the campaign with 17 medals (six gold, five silver, six bronze).

Simran Sharmam, with guide Umar Saifi, registered an Asian record time of 24.46s, which helped her secure silver in the women’s 200m T12. Clara Daniele Barros Da Silva of Brazil topped the event with a timing of 24.42s, while Yaqin Shen of China won bronze with a timing of 25.30s.