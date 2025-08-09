World Games 2025: Rishabh Yadav Clinches India’s 1st Medal In Compound Archery

Hyderabad: Youngster Rishabh Yadav ensured India’s first medal in the World Games 2025, securing a bronze medal in the compound archery. The top-seeded mixed team was eliminated in the opening round, but the young gun saved the day for India. None of the women contenders were able to ensure a podium finish.

10th-seeded Yadav dished out a clinical display to beat the senior compatriot Abhishek Verma by 149-147 in the bronze medal match. Yadav was leading in the first end by 30-29, scoring three perfect 10s. The second end was tied at 29-all, but Yadav maintained his advantage in the contest.

Both archers hit three perfect 10s in the third end, but Verma suffered a point drop in the fourth to stretch his lead to 119-117. The 22-year-old Yadav didn’t drop a single point in his last nine arrows.

Yadav had lost 145-147 to American Curtis Lee Broadnax in the semifinal.

Mixed team disappoints

The biggest disappointment for the Indian contingent came from Verma and Madhura as the pair lost against the duo from South Korea in the first round. The duo conceded a 151-154 defeat against Moon Yeeun and Lee Eunho. The Koreans took a lead of 38-37 and then stretched their lead in the second end, earning four more points as compared to their opponents.

The third end was tied at 37-37, and the Indian pair made a comeback, winning the fourth end by 40-39. But it was not enough to pull off a victory. Thus, the Indian pair wasn’t able to make a comeback in the last two ends and exited in the very first round of the event. Hopes of many Indian spectators were dashed with their elimination from the competition.

Denmark's Mathias Fullerton and Sofie Louise Dam Marcussen won the compound mixed team title, beating Mexico 156-155.