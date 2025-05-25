ETV Bharat / sports

World Football Day; Date, History And Significance

Hyderabad: Football holds a unique position in the world of sports. It is a language spoken by people of all ages, transcending national, cultural, and socio-economic boundaries. The World Football Day is celebrated on May 25 every year to acknowledge the global reach of the sport and its impact in various spheres including commerce, peace and diplomacy. The purpose of the celebration is to create a space for cooperation.

Why 25th May?

2025 marks the 101st anniversary of the first international football tournament in history, which was played on May 25, 1924 during the summer Olympic games in Paris. In recognition of the event, declaring May 25 as World Football Day.

The resolution encourages football and other sports as a tool to promote peace, development and empowerment of women and girls. It also encourages countries to adopt policies and programs to promote football and other sports.

Significance

The sport provides a space for individuals from various backgrounds to promote mutual understanding, tolerance and solidarity.

Football serves as a vital platform for advancing gender equality, while empowering women and girls, both on and off the field from various backgrounds.

Health benefits of the sport

Improve Aerobic Capacity: Running up and down the pitch for 90 minutes demands a high level of stamina. Thus, the football players have a tremendous amount of aerobic capacity and have a fast recovery to do so.

Builds Muscle Strength: It requires a lot of body strength for the purpose of football. The upper body strength is tested.