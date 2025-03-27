ETV Bharat / sports

World Cricketers’ Association Suggests Reducing BCCI’s Share By 10 Percent In ICC Revenue Distribution Model

The World Cricketers’ Association has raised questions over the ICC revenue distribution policy released by them.

WCA report on international cricket
File Photo: ICC headquarters (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 27, 2025, 3:39 PM IST

Hyderabad: The World Cricketers’ Association (WCA) recently released its report titled 'Protecting History, Embracing Change: A Unified, Coherent Global Future', and they came up with many suggestions in their report. In the report released on Wednesday, the report identified major problems which are hampering the sport and came up with a solution for them.

The 30-page document sheds light on how the current model of the ICC revenue distribution works and has focused on the Board of Control for Cricket in India, taking the lion’s share of 38.5 %. The report also added that the global cricket finances are ‘not optimised’ completely.

50% of all ICC revenue is distributed to the largest three countries (38.5% to BCCI)," reads a part of the report

The reports suggest reducing the BCCI’s share of revenue, setting a cap of 10 per cent in the revenue distribution system. The report focuses on the establishment of revenue distribution parameters along the lines of “a minimum 2% and maximum 10% for the top 24 countries, and a minimum 10% distribution collectively for countries 25+.”

In the jam-packed schedule of T20 cricket, WCA calls for a more streamlined international cricket consisting of four windows of 21 days each. Also, the committee suggests the introduction of divisions in which a team plays against another team once in the respective division.

The majority of the remaining months in the year can be allotted to the T20 cricket, with exceptions for certain international fixtures outside of their dedicated windows for key bilateral series like ‘The Ashes’.

Hyderabad: The World Cricketers’ Association (WCA) recently released its report titled 'Protecting History, Embracing Change: A Unified, Coherent Global Future', and they came up with many suggestions in their report. In the report released on Wednesday, the report identified major problems which are hampering the sport and came up with a solution for them.

The 30-page document sheds light on how the current model of the ICC revenue distribution works and has focused on the Board of Control for Cricket in India, taking the lion’s share of 38.5 %. The report also added that the global cricket finances are ‘not optimised’ completely.

50% of all ICC revenue is distributed to the largest three countries (38.5% to BCCI)," reads a part of the report

The reports suggest reducing the BCCI’s share of revenue, setting a cap of 10 per cent in the revenue distribution system. The report focuses on the establishment of revenue distribution parameters along the lines of “a minimum 2% and maximum 10% for the top 24 countries, and a minimum 10% distribution collectively for countries 25+.”

In the jam-packed schedule of T20 cricket, WCA calls for a more streamlined international cricket consisting of four windows of 21 days each. Also, the committee suggests the introduction of divisions in which a team plays against another team once in the respective division.

The majority of the remaining months in the year can be allotted to the T20 cricket, with exceptions for certain international fixtures outside of their dedicated windows for key bilateral series like ‘The Ashes’.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WCA REPORTICC REVENUE DISTRIBUTION POLICYBCCI SHARE IN REVENUE DISTRIBUTIONWORLD CRICKETERS ASSOCIATION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.