Exclusive | 'It's Like Winning 100 Meters Race 2 Seconds Quicker': GM Pravin Thipsay On D Gukesh's Unbelievable Win

Hyderabad: GM D Gukesh became the youngest player to win the World Chess Championship, defeating China's Ding Liren in Singapore on Thursday.

Gueksh thus broke the record held by legendary Russian GM Garry Kasparov by a staggering four years and 2 months. Kasparov had held the record since 1985.

Mumbai-based GM Pravin Thipsay lauded Gukesh for the achievement.

"Gukesh became the world champion at 18 years and 6 months. He broke the record held by Kasparov by four years and two months. It is like winning the 100-meter race two seconds quicker. The win is outstanding," an elated Thipsay, a recipient of the Arjuna Awardee, told ETV Bharat after the chess prodigy from Chennai, stunned the world.

"This itself is a bigger achievement. If three years back, if anyone would have asked me, that would the next World Champion be 18 years. This is an unbelievable win, this is not just a win by an Indian but bigger than it," added GM Thipsay, also a recipient of the Shiv Chhatrapati Award of the Maharashtra government.

Before the start of the World Championship, GM Thipsay had predicted that Gukesh could emerge victorious in 12 rounds but it took the Chennai youth 14 rounds.

"My prediction did not go right. I had predicted Gukesh would win in 12 rounds because Dian Liren had dropped ratings. Gukesh had gained ratings. This was not the best play by Gukesh but he still won the World Championship, which is amazing," he added.

According to Thipsey, who has seen it all, it takes a lot of effort from the parents and coaches for players to become Champions. He also asserts that chess coaching in India is expensive and the real achievement of Gukesh's win will be when a child from an economically backward family emerges victorious.

Thipsey, who is a FIDE Senior Trainer since 2022, also explained how the players of the current generation - be it Gukesh, or R Pragganandha are breaking barriers.

He also said it is a step-by-step progress of the players. He concluded by saying that he and his colleague RB Ramesh have recommended that the government that free training should be imparted to kids.

For the record, the Tamil Nadu government announced a cash prize of Rs 5 crores for Gukesh, who resides in Chennai.