World Chess Championship 2024: Ding Liren Bounces Back With Victory In Game 12 Against D Gukesh; Scores Tied At 6-6

Ding Liren has clawed back into the World Chess Championship 2024 with a win in the 12th game and the scores are now tied.

World Chess Championship 2024
File Photo: Ding Liren (Flickr)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Singapore: Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh conceded a defeat in the 12th game of the ongoing World Chess Championship against Ding Liren on Monday. The scores are now tied at 6-6 as a result. The 18-year-old Indian challenger was leading after securing a victory in the 11th game, which came after seven consecutive draws, but Ding levelled the scores. Both the players are now 1.5 points away from the tally required to secure the championship in the 14-round classical format.

It was a first victory for Ding with white pieces and Gukesh’s preparation wasn’t good enough to avoid the loss. The Chinese opted for an English opening and Gukesh responded with a Benoni defense with colours reversed. The Indian started missing out creating counter play in the middle game. By the 15th move, Liren was in advantage with whites and he got the space advantage.

Gukesh made an error in the 22nd move and that helped the opponent capitalise on the situation. Liren then attacked with his central pawn on the 27th move. The Indian then lost a couple of pawns and a rook invasion from the opponent also left him vulnerable. Liren sacrificed a rook in the end and bagged the game in 39 moves.

The remaining two games are going to be played on Wednesday and Thursday after a rest day on Tuesday. Irrespective of the result on Wednesday, the match will be played till 14 games and the contest is likely to go into a tiebreaker - where games are of short duration to determine a winner.

D GUKESH DING LIREN WORLD CHESS CHAMPIONSHIP 2024

