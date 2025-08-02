World Championship Of Legends 2025: How And Where To Watch PAK vs SA Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: Pakistan Champions are set to take on South Africa Champions in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 final on Saturday at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Shahid Afridi and Co. will advance to the final of the tournament after India refused to play the semi-final against arch-rivals based on the strained political relationship between the two. South Africa beat Australia by one run in a thrilling semi-final of the tournament.
AB de Villiers is experiencing a solid run in the tournament so far, playing some stellar knocks. However, he failed to get going in the semi-final, scoring just six runs. All eyes will be on him in the all-important clash against Pakistan.
It all ends tonight!🙌🏻— World Championship Of Legends (@WclLeague) August 2, 2025
South Africa Champions take on Pakistan Champions in the ultimate battle for glory.
Catch the WCL 2025 Grand Finale LIVE at 9 PM exclusively on FanCode.
Legends will rise. Don’t miss history in the making.#WCL2025 #wcl #final pic.twitter.com/t2nivzLciK
In the group stage, Pakistan Champions finished at the top of the standings. They reached the final last year as well, but suffered a defeat coming up short against India.
Here are all the live streaming details of the Pakistan vs South Africa, WCL 2025 final
When will the WCL 2025 final between the Pakistan Champions and the South Africa Champions be played?
The final of the WCL 2025 between Pakistan and South Africa will be played on Saturday, August 2. The match will begin at 9 PM IST, while the toss is scheduled for 8:30 PM IST.
Where will the WCL 2025 final between the Pakistan Champions and the South Africa Champions be played?
The WCL 2025 final between the Pakistan Champions and the South Africa Champions will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham
Which TV channel will broadcast the WCL 2025 final between the Pakistan Champions and the South Africa Champions?
The WCL 2025 final between Pakistan Champions and the South Africa Champions will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.
Where will live streaming for the WCL 2025 final between Pakistan and South Africa champions be available?
The WCL 2025 final between Pakistan Champions and South Africa Champions will be aired live on the FanCode app and website.