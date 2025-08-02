ETV Bharat / sports

World Championship Of Legends 2025: How And Where To Watch PAK vs SA Live Streaming?

Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions Live Streaming: The article gives the details about where and how to watch the crucial match.

WCL 2025 Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions Live Streaming
WCL 2025 final will be played between Pakistan and South Africa (WCL 'X' handle)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : August 2, 2025 at 5:15 PM IST

Hyderabad: Pakistan Champions are set to take on South Africa Champions in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 final on Saturday at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Shahid Afridi and Co. will advance to the final of the tournament after India refused to play the semi-final against arch-rivals based on the strained political relationship between the two. South Africa beat Australia by one run in a thrilling semi-final of the tournament.

AB de Villiers is experiencing a solid run in the tournament so far, playing some stellar knocks. However, he failed to get going in the semi-final, scoring just six runs. All eyes will be on him in the all-important clash against Pakistan.

In the group stage, Pakistan Champions finished at the top of the standings. They reached the final last year as well, but suffered a defeat coming up short against India.

Here are all the live streaming details of the Pakistan vs South Africa, WCL 2025 final

When will the WCL 2025 final between the Pakistan Champions and the South Africa Champions be played?

The final of the WCL 2025 between Pakistan and South Africa will be played on Saturday, August 2. The match will begin at 9 PM IST, while the toss is scheduled for 8:30 PM IST.

Where will the WCL 2025 final between the Pakistan Champions and the South Africa Champions be played?

The WCL 2025 final between the Pakistan Champions and the South Africa Champions will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham

Which TV channel will broadcast the WCL 2025 final between the Pakistan Champions and the South Africa Champions?

The WCL 2025 final between Pakistan Champions and the South Africa Champions will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for the WCL 2025 final between Pakistan and South Africa champions be available?

The WCL 2025 final between Pakistan Champions and South Africa Champions will be aired live on the FanCode app and website.

