WCL 2025: When And Where To Watch India vs West Indies Live Streaming?

India Champions will be up against the West Indies Champions in the World Championship of Legends on Tuesday.

India Champions vs West Indies Champions live streaming
File Photo: India Champions (WCL 'X' handle)
Published : July 29, 2025 at 3:55 PM IST

Hyderabad: Yuvraj Singh and Co. will lock horns against the West Indies in the World Championship of Legends on Tuesday in a quest for their first win of the tournament. The title defence of the India champions has looked quite weak this season, and they have just one point in their tally. The one point for the India Champions came in the encounter against the Pakistan Champions, where the team pulled out of the match due to political tension between the two countries.

Zero wins from three matches

India started their campaign with an 88-run defeat against South Africa. The team then suffered defeats against Australia and England by four wickets and 23 runs respectively. They are at the bottom of the standings with zero triumphs.

Shikhar Dhawan has been the highest run-getter for the India Champions, scoring 109 runs from three matches with an average of 54.50 and a strike rate of 136.25. Piyush Chawla picked five wickets from three matches with an economy of 7.66 and a bowling strike rate of 14.40.

Details for the WCL 2025 match between the India Champions and the West Indies Champions

When will the India Champions vs West Indies Champions match be played?

The WCL 2025 match between India and the West Indies is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, July 29. The match will commence at 9 PM IST with the toss to take place at 8:30 PM.

Where will the India Champions vs West Indies Champions WCL 2025 match be held?

The WCL 2025 fixture between the India Champions and the West Indies Champions will be hosted at Grace Road, Leicester.

Where to catch the live telecast of the India Champions vs the West Indies Champions WCL 2025?

The WCL 2025 contest between India and the West Indies will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live stream of the India Champions vs West Indies Champions WCL 2025?

The WCL 2025 encounter between India and the West Indies can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

