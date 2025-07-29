ETV Bharat / sports

WCL 2025: When And Where To Watch India vs West Indies Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: Yuvraj Singh and Co. will lock horns against the West Indies in the World Championship of Legends on Tuesday in a quest for their first win of the tournament. The title defence of the India champions has looked quite weak this season, and they have just one point in their tally. The one point for the India Champions came in the encounter against the Pakistan Champions, where the team pulled out of the match due to political tension between the two countries.

Zero wins from three matches

India started their campaign with an 88-run defeat against South Africa. The team then suffered defeats against Australia and England by four wickets and 23 runs respectively. They are at the bottom of the standings with zero triumphs.

Shikhar Dhawan has been the highest run-getter for the India Champions, scoring 109 runs from three matches with an average of 54.50 and a strike rate of 136.25. Piyush Chawla picked five wickets from three matches with an economy of 7.66 and a bowling strike rate of 14.40.

Details for the WCL 2025 match between the India Champions and the West Indies Champions

When will the India Champions vs West Indies Champions match be played?