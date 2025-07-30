WCL 2025: India Champions Withdraw From Clash Against Pakistan

Hyderabad: India have refused to play against Pakistan in the semi-final of the World Championship of Legends on Thursday. The players cited the nation’s stand against keeping any bilateral ties with the arch-rivals after the Pahalgam terror attack.
The Indian team, including the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina had already expressed unwillingness to play against Pakistan in the group stage after the terror attack and the subsequent operation ‘Sindoor; launched by India. Notably, India took a similar stand in the earlier fixture and pulled out of the contest.
The Indian team were supposed to play against Pakistan in the semi-final at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.
An Indian sponsor, EasyMyTrip has already pulled out of the contest, saying ‘Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand’.
Company co-founder Nishant Pitti took on his ‘X handle to make the announcement.
"@EaseMyTrip, we stand with India. We cannot support any event that attempts to normalise relations with a country that promotes terrorism. The people of India have spoken, and we hear them. EaseMyTrip will not be associated with the India vs Pakistan match in WCL,” he wrote.
"Some things are bigger than sport. Nation first, business later always," he added.
India Champions entered the semifinals of the ongoing World Championship of Legends, defeating the West Indies by chasing the target in just 13.2 overs in their last group stage clash on Tuesday.
Pakistan champions topped the league stage
Interestingly, Pakistan Champions were the best side in the tournament under Mohammad Hafeez's captaincy in the league stage. They topped the points table at the end of the league stage, winning four out of the five matches and their match against India was called off. With nine points in their kitty, the team finished at the top of the points table.
The India Champions won only one game
India Champions managed to win just a single game in five appearances in the league stage. They had received one point after boycotting the match against Pakistan, and their solitary victory came against the West Indies in the last league stage match.
The team needed to hunt down a target of 145 runs in 14.1 overs to make it to the knockouts, and India Champions completed it in just 13.2 overs with Yusuf Pathan smashing the winning six.