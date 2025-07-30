ETV Bharat / sports

WCL 2025: India Champions Withdraw From Clash Against Pakistan

Hyderabad: India have refused to play against Pakistan in the semi-final of the World Championship of Legends on Thursday. The players cited the nation’s stand against keeping any bilateral ties with the arch-rivals after the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Indian team, including the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina had already expressed unwillingness to play against Pakistan in the group stage after the terror attack and the subsequent operation ‘Sindoor; launched by India. Notably, India took a similar stand in the earlier fixture and pulled out of the contest.

The Indian team were supposed to play against Pakistan in the semi-final at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

An Indian sponsor, EasyMyTrip has already pulled out of the contest, saying ‘Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand’.

Company co-founder Nishant Pitti took on his ‘X handle to make the announcement.

"@EaseMyTrip, we stand with India. We cannot support any event that attempts to normalise relations with a country that promotes terrorism. The people of India have spoken, and we hear them. EaseMyTrip will not be associated with the India vs Pakistan match in WCL,” he wrote.