World Champion D Gukesh Bags Rapid Title At Grand Chess Tour 2025 In Zagreb

Hyderabad: Reigning World Champion D. Gukesh has added another feather to his cap by winning the Rapid title at the SuperUnited Rapid & Blitz tournament on Friday. The competition is part of the 2025 Grand Chess Tour and is held in Zagreb, Croatia. The 19-year-old showed precision, composure, and stellar form to sign off the tournament with 14 points from a possible 18 and earned the top honours in the tournament.

Five wins on a trot

Gukesh had a shaky start in the tournament, losing to Jan-Krzysztof Duda in the first round. However, he turned the tide with five consecutive victories which included a stunning win over World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in Round 4. The result placed him firmly at the top of the standings.

He signed off the campaign in the rapid section with a victory over Wesley So of the United States in the final round. Gukesh dished out a composed 36-move performance that exploited a tactical oversight to convert into two full points. In his stellar run, he scripted six wins, two draws and a solitary defeat.

Gukesh’s Rapid title win on the final day

Gukesh’s campaign on Day 3 kicked off with a draw against Dutch GM Anish Giri as the players reached middlegame, and both opponents shook hands. In the second match of the day, Gukesh employed the Marshall Gambit in a 87-move encounter against Croatia's Ivan Aric. The encounter ended in a fierce draw.

Carlsen resumed the day with an encouraging start, beating Fabiano Caruana in his opening game, but a draw in the next encounter against Nodirbek Abdusattorov dashed his chances of closing the gap with the top contenders.

Duda, the only player to defeat Gukesh, finished second in the standings

R. Praggnanandhaa finishes with a sole win

Praggnanandhaa managed to carve out only one win against Aric. He drew seven of the nine games, finishing with nine points. The blitz section of the tournament will start on Saturday and will conclude on July 6. The combined points from both formats will determine the overall winner of the tournament.