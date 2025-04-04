ETV Bharat / sports

World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025: Tactically Brilliant Hitesh Becomes First Indian To Reach Finals

Hitesh becomes the first Indian boxer to reach the finals of the World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025, defeating Makan Traore.

Hitesh becomes the first Indian boxer to reach the finals of the World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025, defeating Makan Traore.
Indian boxer Hitesh and his support staff (BFI Media)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Apr 4, 2025, 5:52 PM IST

New Delhi: National champion Hitesh displayed exceptional tactical awareness to pack off France’s Makan Traore 5:0 in the 70kg bout to become the first Indian boxer to reach the finals in the World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025 at Foz Do Iguacu on Thursday, April 4, 2025.

The Indian pugilist adopted a cautious approach at the start against Olympian Traore but was always on the lookout to counter attack.

The strategy allowed Hitesh to control the pace of the bout and though he received a penalty in the third and final round, the end result was never in doubt. He will now face Odel Kamara of England in the summit clash. Hitesh overcame the challenge posed by Italy’s Gabriele Guidi Rontani by 3-2 in 70kg category in quarterfinal clash on Thursday.

Among the other Indians in fray, Jadumani Singh Mandengbam took the fight to former Asian Under-22 champion Asilbek Jalilov of Uzbekistan but ended on the wrong side of a 2:3 split verdict in the 50kg semifinals.

Vishal went down 0:5 against Turabek Khabibullaev of Uzbekistan in the 90kg semifinal while Sachin lost to Poland’s Pawel Brach in 60kg bout.

Over 130 boxers, including Olympians from 19 different countries, are competing in the first World Boxing Cup of the year. Competitions are being held for both men and women but India are competing only in the 10 men’s weight categories.

