World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025: Manish Rathore, Hitesh, and Abhinash Jamwal Cruise into Semifinals

New Delhi: Indian boxers Manish Rathore, Hitesh, and Abhinash Jamwal showcased their title ambitions with commanding victories in the quarterfinals in their respective weight categories of the ongoing World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025 on Wednesday.

Jamwal tamed Germany’s Denis Bril with a unanimous decision in the 65kg category while Hitesh defeated Italy’s Gabriele Guidi Rontani by an identical score line in 70kg category.

Manish Rathore and support staff (Boxing Federation of India)

In the 55kg category, Manish Rathore was up against Australia’s Paris Olympian Yusuf Chothia and the Indian national champion proved that he was well prepared for whatever his opponent threw at him.

Both the boxers kept things tight in all three rounds with Rathore emerging victories as three judges ruled in his favour while two gave equal points to both.

In the semifinals, Rathore will face Nursultan Altynbek of Kazakhstan, Hitesh takes on Makan Traoré while Jamwal plays Gianluigi Malanga of Italy.

A day earlier, Jadumani Singh Mandengbam beat Great Britain’s Ellis Trowbridge in the men’s 50kg quarterfinal. Taking on the 2024 World Boxing Cup Finals silver medallist, Mandengbam overcame a slow start to emerged triumphant by 3-2 split decision.

Over 130 boxers, including Olympians from 19 different countries, are competing in the first World Boxing Cup of the year. Competitions are being held for both men and women but India are competing only in the 10 men’s weight categories.