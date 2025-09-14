ETV Bharat / sports

World Boxing Championships 2025: India's Jaismine Lamboria Crowned Champion; Nupur Bags Silver, Pooja Bronze

Liverpool: Indian boxer Jaismine Lamboria etched her name into history with a golden flourish, clinching the coveted featherweight title at the World Championships with a stirring victory over Paris Olympics silver medallist Julia Szeremeta of Poland.

Capping off a stupendous campaign that saw her dominate all her rivals, Jaismine outclassed Szeremeta in the 57kg summit clash late on Saturday night, prevailing 4-1 on the judges' scorecards (30-27, 29-28, 30-27, 28-29, 29-28). However, Nupur Sheoran (80+kg) and the seasoned Pooja Rani (80kg) signed off with silver and bronze medals respectively in non-Olympic weight categories.

With the victory, Jaismine became the ninth Indian boxer to be crowned world champion. She joined an illustrious list featuring six-time winner Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), two-time winner Nikhat Zareen (2022 and 2023), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006), Lekha KC (2006), Nitu Ghanghas (2023), Lovlina Borgohain (2023) and Saweety Boora (2023).

Competing in her third World Championships, the 24-year-old Jaismine grew steadily into the bout. After a relatively sedate start where both pugilists sized each other up, it was Szeremeta who drew first blood, prodded into action by the referee.

The much shorter Pole, who had lost the Olympic final to gender-row boxer Lin Yu-ting, was fast and precise, using defensive manoeuvres to dart in and out. She negotiated Jaismine's long reach to edge the opening round 3-2.

But the Indian came roaring back in the second. Adjusting her rhythm, she began controlling the distance, evading Szeremeta's advances, and unleashing crisp combinations that swayed all the judges in her favour. Jaismine employed the jab and defended stoutly.