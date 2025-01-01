World Blitz Championship 2024: Magnus Carlsen and Ian Nepomniachtchi Become First Twin Winners Of Competition

New York: Defending World Champion Magnus Carlsen shared the title of the World Blitz Championship with Grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi on Tuesday. Nothing separated the duo after seven games and Carlsen came up with a unique proposal of sharing the title after the contest went on. Nepomniachtchi agreed to the proposal immediately and inked history on Wednesday.

After reversing his earlier decision to withdraw from the championship, Carlsen showed impeccable form winning several games after that. Carlsen won his eighth Blitz title it was the maiden title for Nepomniachtchi.

The decision to share the title was agreed upon after both the players played three consecutive draws in the sudden death stage. He started the contest with two victories on a trot and needed only a draw to secure the World Blitz title. Nepomniachtchi showed incredible determination afterwards bouncing back with two wins in a row. The sequence of results forced a tie as the scoreline was 2.0-2.0 and the fixture was pushed into a sudden death.

Three draws unfolded in the sudden death and Carlsen suggested sharing the title which was consensually agreed by both the players.

Magnus Carlsen withdrew from the tournament and comeback

The dispute exactly started on Friday when Carlsen wore jeans and a sports coat to the Rapid World Championship. Following the incident, FIDE stated that rules prohibit jeans at such tournaments and that players are accommodated nearby to facilitate outfit changes if needed.

An official fined Carlsen $200 and asked him to change his pants, but he refused and pulled his name out from the ninth-round game. FIDE also noted that earlier in the day, another grandmaster, Ian Nepomniachtchi, had been fined for wearing sports shoes, but he complied with the rules, changed, and continued playing.

Afterwards, Carlsen posted a video on his social media handle and announced that he would compete and wear jeans at the World Blitz Championship starting Monday. "I think the situation was badly mishandled on their side," the 34-year-old Norwegian grandmaster said.