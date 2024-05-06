World Athletics Day - Embracing and Promoting Sports Culture

Hyderabad: World Athletics Day is celebrated every year on May 7. Introduced in 1996, the International Amateur Athletic Federation (IAAF) launched it as a social responsibility project - 'Athletic for a better world'. The day is celebrated globally every year to spread awareness among children and youth regarding the importance of fitness and being healthy.

History of World Athletics Day

In 1996, World Athletics Day was started by the then IAAF President Primo Nebiolo. The World Athletics Federation, an international governing body for the field of athletics, started the Day with a focus on fitness and health.

Significance of World Athletics Day

The significance of this day lies in the encouragement, which was its main aim when it was started, i.e., for young and old to be fit and healthy. World Athletics Day gave a chance to schools, colleges and various other institutions to promote their children's interests in various other sports from running to shotput and various other sports which require stamina. Through this IAAF also started organising events highlighting the benefits of physical activity in their lives.

Objectives of World Athletics Day

Popularising sports among the youth Giving a boost to Athletics and making it the primary sport in schools and institutions Increasing public awareness about sports and also imparting education to youngsters about the importance of sports To establish an important link between the youth, sport, and environmental conservation

Benefits of athletics in the physical fitness of athletics

Sport improves mood, concentration, and sleep habits, reduces stress and depression, helps to maintain a healthy weight, boosts self-confidence. It has been linked to leadership traits and also mental benefits for older people.



The 10 most famous athletes in the world

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

2. LeBron James

3. Lionel Messi

4. Neymar Jr.

5. Roger Federer

6. Kevin Durant

7. Tiger Woods

8. James Rodriguez

9. Rafael Nadal

10. Kobe Bryant

The Untold but Inspiring Stories of These Indian Sports Heroes

P T Usha

Flying Rani, Payyoli Express, Golden Girl… the epithets are as numerous as the 102 international medals and 1,000-plus awards she has won at national and state-level meets. At the age of 16, she became the youngest Indian sprinter to compete in the 1980 Moscow Olympics. Her fourth position in the 400-meter hurdles in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, is by far the closest to an Olympic medal on the tracks by an Indian female athlete.

Balbir Singh Sr

He is a triple Olympic gold winner in hockey (1948, 1952 and 1956) and independent India’s first flag-bearer at the Olympics.

Kapil Dev

The Indian cricket team, in 1983, was an underdog team that was not on the list of teams expected to reach the semifinals, let alone become world champions. India had suffered heavy defeats against Australia and West Indies. Faced with a must-win game against Zimbabwe, India had slipped to a precarious 17/5. But then Kapil Dev unleashed his raw power, clobbering 16 fours and 6 sixes on his way to an unbeaten 138-ball 175. This innings by Kapil Dev was the turning point in India's World Cup campaign and eventually, they won the World Cup.

Devendra Jhajharia

Devendra Jhajharia became India’s second gold medal winner at the Rio Paralympics after he broke his own world record with a throw of 63.7m in the men’s F46 Javelin Throw. It was a historic moment for the country as Devendra became the first Indian to win two individual Gold medals at the Paralympics/Olympics. Jhajharia, who already has a long list of achievements to his name, was born into a low-income family in the Churu district in Rajasthan. At the age of eight, he lost his left hand after accidentally touching an electric wire while trying to climb a tree. His success as a javelin thrower – made tougher against the backdrop of financial disabilities – is a testament to his willpower and physical prowess.

5 Unforgettable Achievements Of Indian Athletes That Continue To Make Us Feel Proud

1. PT Usha wins five gold medals at the 1985 Asian Athletics Championships

2. Milkha Singh wins independent India's first-ever Commonwealth Games Gold

3. PT Usha wins one silver and four gold medals at the Seoul Asian Games

4. Hima Das wins gold at World U-20 Championships 2018

5. Dutee Chand becomes the first Indian to win gold at the Universiade