World Athletics Championship: Neeraj Chopra Fails To Win Medal

Hyderabad: Defending champion and star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was on Thursday knocked out of the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo and failed to win a medal.

Along with Neeraj, who is an Olympic gold medalist, a Star javelin thrower from Pakistan, Arshad Nadeem, was also knocked out of the final of the javelin throw event. Nadeem also failed to win a medal and finished in 10th spot.

Neeraj had a lacklustre outing in the final. In the first round, Neeraj, who hails from Haryana, managed a throw of 83.65 meters. In the second round, he managed a throw of 84.03, which was his highest for the day. In the third round, he committed a foul. In the fourth round, he managed a throw of 82.86 meters, and in the fifth round, he again committed a foul.