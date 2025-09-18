World Athletics Championship: Neeraj Chopra Fails To Win Medal
Defending champion Neeraj Chopra crashed out of the World Championships' men's javelin throw final after the fifth round with a best effort of 84.03m.
Hyderabad: Defending champion and star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was on Thursday knocked out of the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo and failed to win a medal.
Along with Neeraj, who is an Olympic gold medalist, a Star javelin thrower from Pakistan, Arshad Nadeem, was also knocked out of the final of the javelin throw event. Nadeem also failed to win a medal and finished in 10th spot.
Neeraj had a lacklustre outing in the final. In the first round, Neeraj, who hails from Haryana, managed a throw of 83.65 meters. In the second round, he managed a throw of 84.03, which was his highest for the day. In the third round, he committed a foul. In the fourth round, he managed a throw of 82.86 meters, and in the fifth round, he again committed a foul.
Neeraj was not in his usual self right from the beginning, and it reflected in his performance. The famed athlete was eighth in the list of 12 athletes and, as per the rules, was eliminated from the competition. Neeraj's compatriot Sachin Yadav also failed to win a medal in the prestigious tournament, though he achieved his personal best. Sachin would have been extremely unhappy as he finished fourth in the final. Now his personal best is 86.27 meters.
The gold medal was won by Keshorn Walcott with a throw of 88.16. The silver medal was bagged by Anderson Peters with a throw of 87.38 meters, while the bronze medal was won by Curtin Thompson.
