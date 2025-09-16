World Athletics Championships: Mondo Dupantis Breaks Yet Another World Record With A 6.30m Leap
Swedish Pole Vaulter Mondo Dupantis soared over the bar at 6.30m to break his own world record for the record 14th time.
Published : September 16, 2025 at 1:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: Breaking records is a unique phenomenon in any sport, but for Swedish pole vaulter Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis, it is as regular as taking part in the competitions across the globe. The Swedish superstar took a leap of 6.30m to break his own world record for the 14th time at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. He won his third world outdoor title and continued his legacy in the sport.
The 25-year-old secured a gold with a 6.15 metres jump, comfortably ahead of the other competitors. However, his eyes were set on shattering his own world record to continue his legacy in the sport. He raised the bar to 6.30 meters next and cleared the distance on the third and final attempt. Notably, it is the fourth instance this year, when he has bettered the world record.
The pole vaulter said that the energy and support of the crowd helped him succeed.
“This exceeded my wildest dreams and expectations. reflecting on the electric atmosphere that powered his performance. “I think the difference maker was being able to have the spectators and have the full energy of the crowd... It was one of the best stadiums, atmospheres and experiences that I've ever had,” said Duplantis.
The Swedish athlete immediately sprinted into the crowd to celebrate the achievement. He embraced his partner Desire Inglander and also celebrated with his parents, father Greg and mother Helena.
Although Duplantis was way ahead, the competition behind him was fierce. Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis bagged silver with a jump of 6.00 meters, while Australia’s Kurtis Marschall won a bronze medal by sailing over the distance of 5.95 meters.
Duplantis praised Emmanouil, saying he is a tough competitor.
“I was pushed very hard by Emmanouil today. Just a super tough competitor. I’m really proud of the way that he competed, not only today but throughout the whole year. I think it really made me up my game,” he stated.
At just 25, Duplantis has won two Olympic gold medals, three world outdoor championships, three world indoor golds, and three European crowns, making him the undisputed king of the sport.