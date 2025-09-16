ETV Bharat / sports

World Athletics Championships: Mondo Dupantis Breaks Yet Another World Record With A 6.30m Leap

Hyderabad: Breaking records is a unique phenomenon in any sport, but for Swedish pole vaulter Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis, it is as regular as taking part in the competitions across the globe. The Swedish superstar took a leap of 6.30m to break his own world record for the 14th time at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. He won his third world outdoor title and continued his legacy in the sport.

The 25-year-old secured a gold with a 6.15 metres jump, comfortably ahead of the other competitors. However, his eyes were set on shattering his own world record to continue his legacy in the sport. He raised the bar to 6.30 meters next and cleared the distance on the third and final attempt. Notably, it is the fourth instance this year, when he has bettered the world record.

The pole vaulter said that the energy and support of the crowd helped him succeed.

“This exceeded my wildest dreams and expectations. reflecting on the electric atmosphere that powered his performance. “I think the difference maker was being able to have the spectators and have the full energy of the crowd... It was one of the best stadiums, atmospheres and experiences that I've ever had,” said Duplantis.