SA W vs NZ W: All Records Made In South Africa’s Six-Wicket Win Over New Zealand In Women’s World Cup

File Photo: South Africa women cricket team ( AFP )

Published : October 7, 2025 at 10:20 AM IST | Updated : October 7, 2025 at 10:34 AM IST

Hyderabad: South Africa found winning ways after suffering a defeat against England in the opening match of the women’s World Cup. They beat New Zealand by six wickets at the Holkar Stadium, Indore by chasing a target of 232 in just 40.5 overs. Tazmin Brits played a key role in the victory, scoring a century, while Sune Luus also contributed with an impressive half-century. Nonkululeko Mlaba shone with the ball, taking four wickets. The fixture also witnessed multiple records being broken. Suzie Bates first female cricketer 350 matches New Zealand batter Suzie made history by becoming the first women's cricketer to play 350 matches in international cricket. Since her debut in 2006, Bates has racked up 5896 runs with an average of 39.30 in ODI cricket. With the match against South Africa, Bates became the first women's cricketer to play 350 matches. Harmanpreet Kaur has played in 342 matches while Ellyse Perry has made 341 appearances.

Tasmin Brits shatters Meg Lanning’s and Smriti Mandhana’s record Tasmin Brits played an impressive knock of 101 runs and scored his seventh century in the women’s ODI. She took the fewest innings to reach the milestone by completing the feat in 44 innings. Meg Lanning of Australia took 41 innings to complete seven hundreds. Also, it was her fifth hundred in the ongoing calendar year and scripted the world record for most centuries in a calendar year. Mandhana held the record earlier, scoring four centuries each in 2024 and 2025. Points table position South Africa are at fifth position, winning one while losing one out of the two matches they played. They suffered a loss against England but bounced back with a win over New Zealand. The White Ferns have lost both of their matches in the tournament against Australia and South Africa. The Proteas women will be up against India on October 9 in Vishakhapatnam, while New Zealand will square off against Bangladesh on October 10.

