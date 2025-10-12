ETV Bharat / sports

IND W vs AUS W: Smriti Mandhana Scripts History; Achieved Two Unique Feats

Hyderabad: The Indian team is up against Australia in the Women’s World Cup 2025 on Sunday, and the former got off to a decent start while batting first at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The reason behind the solid opening was a brilliant knock from Smiti Mandhana, who scored 80 runs from just 66 deliveries, laced with nine boundaries and three sixes. The left-handed batter scripted two unique feats during her stay at the crease and etched her name in the record books.

Fastest to 5000 ODI runs

Mandhana became the fastest batter to score 5000 ODI runs in women’s cricket. The 29-year-old reached 5000 ODI runs in just 112 innings, surpassing Stafanie Taylor of the West Indies, who reached the milestone in 129 innings to become the fastest batter to reach the feat in women’s cricket. Suzie Bates has accomplished the milestone in 136 innings, while Mithali Raj is in fourth position, reaching the milestone in 144 innings.