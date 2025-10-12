IND W vs AUS W: Smriti Mandhana Scripts History; Achieved Two Unique Feats
Indian opener Smriti Mandhana etched her name in the history books by setting two notable records.
Published : October 12, 2025 at 5:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian team is up against Australia in the Women’s World Cup 2025 on Sunday, and the former got off to a decent start while batting first at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The reason behind the solid opening was a brilliant knock from Smiti Mandhana, who scored 80 runs from just 66 deliveries, laced with nine boundaries and three sixes. The left-handed batter scripted two unique feats during her stay at the crease and etched her name in the record books.
Fastest to 5000 ODI runs
Mandhana became the fastest batter to score 5000 ODI runs in women’s cricket. The 29-year-old reached 5000 ODI runs in just 112 innings, surpassing Stafanie Taylor of the West Indies, who reached the milestone in 129 innings to become the fastest batter to reach the feat in women’s cricket. Suzie Bates has accomplished the milestone in 136 innings, while Mithali Raj is in fourth position, reaching the milestone in 144 innings.
A moment to cherish 🫡— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 12, 2025
Youngest and quickest to reach 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ runs in Women's ODIs ✅
Smriti Mandhana is putting on a show in Vizag.
Updates ▶ https://t.co/VP5FlL3pWw#TeamIndia | #WomenInBlue | #INDvAUS | #CWC25 | @mandhana_smriti pic.twitter.com/X6M48wYHZW
First batter to score 1000 runs in a calendar year
Mandhan had already set the record of scoring the most runs in a calendar year (982), surpassing Belinda Clark of Australia during the previous match. With her scintillating knock in the clash against Australia, Mandhana surpassed the mark of 1000 runs in a calendar year and became the first batter to do so in women’s cricket.
𝗔 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘂𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗳𝗲𝗮𝘁 🙌— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 12, 2025
Smriti Mandhana now becomes the first batter to cross 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ runs in ODIs (in Women's Cricket) in a calendar year 👏
Updates ▶ https://t.co/VP5FlL2S6Y#TeamIndia | #WomenInBlue | #CWC25 | #INDvAUS | @mandhana_smriti pic.twitter.com/eNq0uYasiT
155-run opening partnership for India
While batting first in the crucial match against Australia, openers Smriti Mandhana (80) and Pratika Rawal (75) provided the Indian side with a good start. The duo added 155 runs for the opening wicket from 24.3 overs, providing a launchpad for the Indian batters to post a massive total. Mandhana was dismissed by Sophie Molineux, while Pratika was dismissed by Annabel Sutherland. India will be looking to post a challenging total for Australia as the batting is expected to get better on the surface in the second innings.