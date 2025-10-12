ETV Bharat / sports

IND W vs AUS W: Smriti Mandhana Scripts History; Achieved Two Unique Feats

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana etched her name in the history books by setting two notable records.

Womens World Cup 2025
File Photo: Smriti Mandhana (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 12, 2025 at 5:19 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: The Indian team is up against Australia in the Women’s World Cup 2025 on Sunday, and the former got off to a decent start while batting first at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The reason behind the solid opening was a brilliant knock from Smiti Mandhana, who scored 80 runs from just 66 deliveries, laced with nine boundaries and three sixes. The left-handed batter scripted two unique feats during her stay at the crease and etched her name in the record books.

Fastest to 5000 ODI runs

Mandhana became the fastest batter to score 5000 ODI runs in women’s cricket. The 29-year-old reached 5000 ODI runs in just 112 innings, surpassing Stafanie Taylor of the West Indies, who reached the milestone in 129 innings to become the fastest batter to reach the feat in women’s cricket. Suzie Bates has accomplished the milestone in 136 innings, while Mithali Raj is in fourth position, reaching the milestone in 144 innings.

First batter to score 1000 runs in a calendar year

Mandhan had already set the record of scoring the most runs in a calendar year (982), surpassing Belinda Clark of Australia during the previous match. With her scintillating knock in the clash against Australia, Mandhana surpassed the mark of 1000 runs in a calendar year and became the first batter to do so in women’s cricket.

155-run opening partnership for India

While batting first in the crucial match against Australia, openers Smriti Mandhana (80) and Pratika Rawal (75) provided the Indian side with a good start. The duo added 155 runs for the opening wicket from 24.3 overs, providing a launchpad for the Indian batters to post a massive total. Mandhana was dismissed by Sophie Molineux, while Pratika was dismissed by Annabel Sutherland. India will be looking to post a challenging total for Australia as the batting is expected to get better on the surface in the second innings.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WOMENS WORLD CUP 2025SMRITI MANDHANA RECORDS5000 ODI RUNSIND W VS AUS W

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Japanese Disciple And Kerala Guru Keep Spirit Of Kalaripayattu Alive

Western Ghats Species Thrive In Chhattisgarh's Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve; Forest Dept Releases Pictures

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.