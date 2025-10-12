ETV Bharat / sports

IND W vs AUS W: India To Lock Horns With Mighty Australia In League Stage Game

India will be up against Australia in the women’s World Cup 2025 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on Sunday.

File Photo: India women cricket team (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 12, 2025 at 10:59 AM IST

Hyderabad: A high-octane clash is all set to take place between India and Australia in the women’s World Cup 2025 on Sunday, October 12. India has been in decent form so far, beating Sri Lanka and Pakistan, but they have also suffered a defeat against South Africa in the last match. On the other hand, Australia have been unbeaten in the tournament by winning two matches, while one of their games was abandoned due to rain.

India’s batting lineup looks to be too dependent on Smriti Mandhana, who is going through a dismal form in the competition so far. Also, the team lacks the sixth bowling option in the lineup. Richa Ghosh has been the highest run-getter for the team, accumulating 131 runs from three matches, while Deepti Sharma has been the pick of the bowlers, taking seven wickets.

Australia also have some issues in their batting. They were on the verge of a collapse in the match against Pakistan, but Ash Gardner stepped up in the crisis. Also, Alana King scored a crucial half-century for them. Beth Mooney has been the leading run-scorer for the team with 121 runs, while Annabel Sutherland has taken five wickets for the team.

Head-to-head

Australia have dominated the matchup against the Indian team, winning 48 out of the 59 matches played between the two nations. India have won only 11 matches, so they will be fighting against the odds.

Pitch Report

The toss becomes crucial at the surface as the pitch becomes better to bat on as the game progresses. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl. Also, the team batting first will have to post a total of at least 300.

Squads

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani/Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (C & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt

