IND W vs AUS W: India To Lock Horns With Mighty Australia In League Stage Game

Hyderabad: A high-octane clash is all set to take place between India and Australia in the women’s World Cup 2025 on Sunday, October 12. India has been in decent form so far, beating Sri Lanka and Pakistan, but they have also suffered a defeat against South Africa in the last match. On the other hand, Australia have been unbeaten in the tournament by winning two matches, while one of their games was abandoned due to rain.

India’s batting lineup looks to be too dependent on Smriti Mandhana, who is going through a dismal form in the competition so far. Also, the team lacks the sixth bowling option in the lineup. Richa Ghosh has been the highest run-getter for the team, accumulating 131 runs from three matches, while Deepti Sharma has been the pick of the bowlers, taking seven wickets.

Australia also have some issues in their batting. They were on the verge of a collapse in the match against Pakistan, but Ash Gardner stepped up in the crisis. Also, Alana King scored a crucial half-century for them. Beth Mooney has been the leading run-scorer for the team with 121 runs, while Annabel Sutherland has taken five wickets for the team.

Head-to-head