Women's World Cup 2025: India Begin Campaign In Style With 59-Run Win Over Sri Lanka

Hyderabad: India kicked off their campaign in the women’s world cup 2025 with a win over Sri Lanka by 59 runs. The first match of the tournament kicked off with India beating the Lankan side in a lop-sided affair at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Deepti Sharma was the star of the show as she scored 53 runs and also picked three wickets. Amanjot Kaur also played a vital knock of 57 runs.

Sri Lanka were in the chase initially as their skipper Chamari Athapaththu (43) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (29) kept the scoreboard ticking after the early dismissal of Hasini Perera. But, once Athapaththu was dismissed thanks to a brilliant yorker from Deepti Sharma, the pressure of mounting required run rate got to the Sri Lankan batters and they lost wickets at regular intervals. Nilakshi de Silva provided some resistance with a knock of 35 runs but the Sri Lankan side was bundled out on 211.