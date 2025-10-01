Women's World Cup 2025: India Begin Campaign In Style With 59-Run Win Over Sri Lanka
Deepti Sharma was the star of the show as she scored 53 runs and also picked three wickets.
Published : October 1, 2025 at 12:38 AM IST
Hyderabad: India kicked off their campaign in the women’s world cup 2025 with a win over Sri Lanka by 59 runs. The first match of the tournament kicked off with India beating the Lankan side in a lop-sided affair at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.
Deepti Sharma was the star of the show as she scored 53 runs and also picked three wickets. Amanjot Kaur also played a vital knock of 57 runs.
Sri Lanka were in the chase initially as their skipper Chamari Athapaththu (43) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (29) kept the scoreboard ticking after the early dismissal of Hasini Perera. But, once Athapaththu was dismissed thanks to a brilliant yorker from Deepti Sharma, the pressure of mounting required run rate got to the Sri Lankan batters and they lost wickets at regular intervals. Nilakshi de Silva provided some resistance with a knock of 35 runs but the Sri Lankan side was bundled out on 211.
Winning the toss, Sri Lanka opted to field first on what looked like a batting-friendly surface. The start was worrisome for the Indian side as they lost in-form batter Smriti Mandhana (8) early in the innings. Pratika Rawal (37) and Harleen Deol (48) added 67 runs for the second wicket to recover from the shaky start. The rain reduced to the game to 47 overs as the game was stopped for a while. Harmanpreet (21) kept the scoreboard running with Harleen but Indian innings suffered a brief collapse as they lost three wickets in succession and were reduced to 124/6 from 120/2.
However, Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur turned the tide and formed a 103-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Deepti scored run-a-ball 53 while Amanjot amassed 57 runs from 56 deliveries. Sneh Rana’s cameo of unbeaten 28 from 15 balls helped India post 269/8 from 47 overs. The target was revised to 271 via DLS method.
Read more