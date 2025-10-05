IND W vs PAK W: Rain Threat Looms Over India-Pakistan Clash As Two Teams Face Off For Fourth Consecutive Sunday
India are set to meet Pakistan in the Women’s World Cup at R Premdasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.
Published : October 5, 2025 at 9:47 AM IST
Hyderabad: India and Pakistan are all set to face each other for the fourth time in recent times. They have already met thrice in the men’s Asia Cup 2025, but this time the fixture will take place in the women’s World Cup. India have started on a strong note in the tournament, beating Sri Lanka while Pakistan suffered a defeat against Bangladesh.
Harmanpreet and Co. are expected to assert their dominance in this match as well. But, it would be a tough challenge for India as apart from the damara leading to the India-Pakistan contest, the weather can also turn out to be an obstacle in their victory.
The match between co-hosts Sri Lanka and Australia in Colombo on October 4 was washed off. The positive development is that the condition doesn’t look as bad as they were yesterday.
According to Accuweather, some showers are expected early in the morning in Colombo, which might lead to a delayed toss. However, the weather is expected to remain clear for the remainder of the game. Just when the teams will start chasing the target, a second spell of rain is expected, which might hamper the game.
However, the ground staff at Colombo is one of the best when it comes to handling the rain interruptions. A drainage system which pushes the water from inside out and deposits it beyond the boundary is in place.
IND W vs PAK W: Pitch Report
The Colombo pitch is expected to be a good surface for batting. For the match between Australia and Sri Lanka, there was a fair amount of dead grass on the surface to give the wicket some pace. Brodacasters mentioned before the match that anything short will be hit by the batters, and so the bowlers to bowl on slightly fuller lengths
Head-to-head
Both teams have played 11 matches between them with India winning all of the contests, dominating arch-rivals in the match-up.
Squads
India women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry
Pakistan women: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana(c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Eyman Fatima, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadaf Shamas