IND W vs PAK W: Rain Threat Looms Over India-Pakistan Clash As Two Teams Face Off For Fourth Consecutive Sunday

Hyderabad: India and Pakistan are all set to face each other for the fourth time in recent times. They have already met thrice in the men’s Asia Cup 2025, but this time the fixture will take place in the women’s World Cup. India have started on a strong note in the tournament, beating Sri Lanka while Pakistan suffered a defeat against Bangladesh.

Harmanpreet and Co. are expected to assert their dominance in this match as well. But, it would be a tough challenge for India as apart from the damara leading to the India-Pakistan contest, the weather can also turn out to be an obstacle in their victory.

The match between co-hosts Sri Lanka and Australia in Colombo on October 4 was washed off. The positive development is that the condition doesn’t look as bad as they were yesterday.

According to Accuweather, some showers are expected early in the morning in Colombo, which might lead to a delayed toss. However, the weather is expected to remain clear for the remainder of the game. Just when the teams will start chasing the target, a second spell of rain is expected, which might hamper the game.