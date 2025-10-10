Women's World Cup 2025: Smriti Mandhana Creates History; Breaks 28-Year-Old World Record
Indian opener Smriti Mandhana etched her name in the record books on Thursday in the match against South Africa.
Published : October 10, 2025 at 10:18 AM IST
Hyderabad: India opener Smriti Mandhana entered the Women’s World Cup 2025 on the back of brilliant form. However, the left-handed batter has suffered poor form in the tournament, and it continued in the match played against South Africa at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakapatnam on Thursday as well. Although the tournament has turned out to be a forgettable one for Mandhana with just 54 runs from three matches, she etched her name in the record books, breaking a 28-year-old world record.
Mandhana shatters 28-year-old record
Mandhan’s record came during her 55-run opening partnership with Pratika Rawal. During her short stay at the crease, the 29-year-old broke the record of Australian cricket legend Belinda Clark, which was set in 1997. She became the batter with the most runs in a calendar year in women’s cricket.
𝙌𝙪𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙎𝙢𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙞 𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙘𝙮 👑— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 9, 2025
What a year it’s already been for #SmritiMandhana… More to come 🤞
Catch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/qUAtuPmsC2#CWC25 👉 #INDvSA | LIVE NOW on Star Sports & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/Jnnrqg6kFO
The Indian cricketer has amassed 982 runs from 17 innings with an average of 57.76, laced with four centuries. With at least five matches to go in the tournament, Mandana is likely to cross the tally of 1000 runs in a calendar year.
Also, her tally of four centuries is the joint-second most in a calendar year, only behind South Africa's Tazmin Britz.
Richa Ghosh registers the highest score by an Indian wicketkeeper
The Indian wicketkeeper-batter not only steadied the innings with her carnage but also helped them post a decent total. When Richa walked in to bat, India were reeling at 102/6, but she took them to 251/9 during her stay at the crease. During her knock of 94 runs from 77 deliveries, Richa broke multiple records.
Richa 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐜𝐡 Ghosh! 💪— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 9, 2025
Catch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/qUAtuPmsC2#CWC25 👉 #INDvSA | LIVE NOW on Star Sports & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/Nl2VNcMXhR
She clocked the highest score by an Indian wicketkeeper in a Women’s World Cup. Also, she registered the highest score by a batter at No. 8 or lower in ODIs.
A game-changing fifty by Richa Ghosh, her 7th in ODIs & first in CWC! 🔥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 9, 2025
Will she & Sneh Rana steer Team India over the 250-run mark?
Catch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/qUAtuPmsC2#CWC25 👉 #INDvSA | LIVE NOW on Star Sports & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/r1SyLR4ieB
- 94 - Richa Ghosh (IND-W) vs SA-W, Vizag, 2025 WC
- 84* - Nadine de Klerk (SA-W) vs IND-W, Vizag, 2025 WC
- 74 - Chloe Tryon (SA-W) v SL-W, Colombo, 2025
- 69 - Fatima Sana (PAK-W) v SA-W, Karachi, 2023