Women's World Cup 2025: Smriti Mandhana Creates History; Breaks 28-Year-Old World Record

Mandhan’s record came during her 55-run opening partnership with Pratika Rawal. During her short stay at the crease, the 29-year-old broke the record of Australian cricket legend Belinda Clark, which was set in 1997. She became the batter with the most runs in a calendar year in women’s cricket.

Hyderabad: India opener Smriti Mandhana entered the Women’s World Cup 2025 on the back of brilliant form. However, the left-handed batter has suffered poor form in the tournament, and it continued in the match played against South Africa at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakapatnam on Thursday as well. Although the tournament has turned out to be a forgettable one for Mandhana with just 54 runs from three matches, she etched her name in the record books, breaking a 28-year-old world record.

The Indian cricketer has amassed 982 runs from 17 innings with an average of 57.76, laced with four centuries. With at least five matches to go in the tournament, Mandana is likely to cross the tally of 1000 runs in a calendar year.

Also, her tally of four centuries is the joint-second most in a calendar year, only behind South Africa's Tazmin Britz.

Richa Ghosh registers the highest score by an Indian wicketkeeper

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter not only steadied the innings with her carnage but also helped them post a decent total. When Richa walked in to bat, India were reeling at 102/6, but she took them to 251/9 during her stay at the crease. During her knock of 94 runs from 77 deliveries, Richa broke multiple records.

She clocked the highest score by an Indian wicketkeeper in a Women’s World Cup. Also, she registered the highest score by a batter at No. 8 or lower in ODIs.