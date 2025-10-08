ENG W vs BAN W: England Beat Bangladesh By Four Wickets After Facing Strong Resistance
England women defeated Bangladesh by four wickets on Tuesday in the Women’s World Cup 2025 fixture.
Published : October 8, 2025 at 10:17 AM IST
Hyderabad: The match between England and Bangladesh in the Women’s World Cup at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, was on expected lines as the former beat the latter. However, Bangladesh put up a tough fight to the surprise of many and conceded a defeat by four wickets. Heather Knight was the star of the show for England as she played a knock of unbeaten 79 runs, which turned out to be a crucial knock with other England batters departing on low individual scores. Sophie Ecclestone picked three wickets for the team, dishing out an impressive show with the ball.
England chase 179 in 46.1 overs
Although the target for the English side appeared to be low, it turned out to be a tough one as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Heather Knight anchored the chase with a knock of an unbeaten 79 while wickets fell from the other end. England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt scored 32 runs, but she wasn’t able to capitalise on the start. Knight’s stay at the crease helped the team take down the target wth four wickets in hand and 23 deliveries to spare.
Fahima Khatun bowled a brilliant spell, registering figures of 10-2-16-3 while Marufa Akter picked two wickets.
Bangladesh all out on 178
Winning the toss, England opted to bowl first, and their bowlers justified the decision with an impressive show. Sobhana Mostary was the sole batter who looked comfortable at the crease against the English attack and played a knock of 60 runs. Rabeya Khan scored an unbeaten 43 runs to help the team cross the 150-run mark.
Thanks to Sophie Ecclestone’s three wickets and a collective effort from Linsey Smith, Charlie Dean and Alice Capsey, who picked two wickets each, Bangladesh were wrapped up on 178 in 49.4 overs.
Some Records from match
Most ODI runs for ENG-W
- 5992 - Charlotte Edwards
- 4562 - Tammy Beaumont
- 4124 - Nat Sciver-Brunt
- 4116 - Heather Knight
- 4101 - Claire Taylor
Most ODI wickets for ENG-W
- 170 - Katherine Sciver-Brunt
- 136 - Jenny Gunn
- 130 - Sophie Ecclestone
- 129 - Laura Marsh
- 106 - Anya Shrubsole