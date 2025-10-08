ETV Bharat / sports

ENG W vs BAN W: England Beat Bangladesh By Four Wickets After Facing Strong Resistance

Hyderabad: The match between England and Bangladesh in the Women’s World Cup at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, was on expected lines as the former beat the latter. However, Bangladesh put up a tough fight to the surprise of many and conceded a defeat by four wickets. Heather Knight was the star of the show for England as she played a knock of unbeaten 79 runs, which turned out to be a crucial knock with other England batters departing on low individual scores. Sophie Ecclestone picked three wickets for the team, dishing out an impressive show with the ball.

England chase 179 in 46.1 overs

Although the target for the English side appeared to be low, it turned out to be a tough one as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Heather Knight anchored the chase with a knock of an unbeaten 79 while wickets fell from the other end. England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt scored 32 runs, but she wasn’t able to capitalise on the start. Knight’s stay at the crease helped the team take down the target wth four wickets in hand and 23 deliveries to spare.

Fahima Khatun bowled a brilliant spell, registering figures of 10-2-16-3 while Marufa Akter picked two wickets.