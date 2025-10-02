ETV Bharat / sports

AUS W vs NZ W: All Records Made In Australia’s 89-Run Win Over New Zealand In Women’s World Cup

Hyderabad: Australia women outplayed New Zealand in a dominant manner and registered an 89-run victory on Wednesday. Ashleigh Gardner was the star of the show for the Australian side as she played a whirlwind knock of 115 runs from 83 deliveries. Sophie Molineux and Annabel Sutherland picked three wickets each for the Australian side and dished out an impressive performance with the ball.

The fixture witnessed multiple records being broken with Gardener anchoring the show.

Gardner scores fastest century in Women’s World Cup

Thanks to Gardner’s century, Australia posted 326 on the scoreboard despite being reduced to 128/5. Garender completed her century in 77 balls and registered the third-fastest century in the tournament in terms of the balls faced. She scores fastest century for Australia in the Women's World Cup. Deandra Dottin is at the top of the list with a century in 71 balls against Pakistan in 2017.

Also, she became the first batter to score a hundred in the women’s World Cup while batting at No.6 or lower.