AUS W vs NZ W: All Records Made In Australia’s 89-Run Win Over New Zealand In Women’s World Cup
The Australian team kicked off their Women’s World Cup campaign with a 89-run win over New Zealand on Wednesday.
Published : October 2, 2025 at 10:20 AM IST
Hyderabad: Australia women outplayed New Zealand in a dominant manner and registered an 89-run victory on Wednesday. Ashleigh Gardner was the star of the show for the Australian side as she played a whirlwind knock of 115 runs from 83 deliveries. Sophie Molineux and Annabel Sutherland picked three wickets each for the Australian side and dished out an impressive performance with the ball.
The fixture witnessed multiple records being broken with Gardener anchoring the show.
Gardner scores fastest century in Women’s World Cup
Thanks to Gardner’s century, Australia posted 326 on the scoreboard despite being reduced to 128/5. Garender completed her century in 77 balls and registered the third-fastest century in the tournament in terms of the balls faced. She scores fastest century for Australia in the Women's World Cup. Deandra Dottin is at the top of the list with a century in 71 balls against Pakistan in 2017.
𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 🔥
Defending champions #Australia roar to an 89-run win over #NewZealand in their #CWC25 1st clash! 💪
Also, she became the first batter to score a hundred in the women’s World Cup while batting at No.6 or lower.
Third-biggest defeat for New Zealand
The 89-run loss against Australia is the third-biggest defeat in terms of runs for New Zealand in the women’s World Cup.
Biggest defeat margin for NZ-W in ODI WCs
- 186 vs IND-W, Derby, 2017
- 141 vs AUS-W, Wellington, 2022
- 89 vs AUS-W, Indore, 2025*
- 75 vs AUS-W, Melbourne, 1988
4000 runs for Sophie Devine
Devine became the fourth New Zealand woman batter after Suzie Bates (5896), Amy Satterthwaite (4639), and Debbie Hockley (4046). She scored 4000 runs in the ODIs to ink her name in the history books.
Big moment, big player! 🔥#AshleighGardner came through just when Australia needed her with a brilliant 💯.
Catch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/iLEAy9YaHj#CWC25 👉 #AUSvNZ | LIVE NOW on Star Sports & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/IqnhhgNud6
Also, she became the third-oldest batter to score a century in women's ODI World Cup after Barb Bevege (39y 48d) of New Zealand and Janette Brittin (38y 161d) of England, as she scored a century at the age of 36 years 30 days.
Oldest batter to score a hundred in WODI World Cup
- 39y 48d - Barb Bevege (NZ-W) vs INTXI-W, 1982
- 38y 161d - Janette Brittin (ENG-W) vs PAK-W, 1997
- 36y 30d - Sophie Devine (NZ-W vs AUS-W, 2025*