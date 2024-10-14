PAK-W vs NZ-W Live Streaming: Where To Watch Pakistan vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup Match Live In India?

Dubai (UAE): New Zealand women will take on Pakistan women in the last Group A clash of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2024 at Dubai International Stadium here on Monday, October 14, 2024.

This clash will be very crucial in the context of the race for the semi-final spot as New Zealand need just a win to advance to the next stage and Pakistan would look to register a thumping victory to progress forward while the Indian women's cricket team will be praying for their arch-rivals Pakistan to win, but not by a huge margin to book their berth in the semi-finals.

Notably, with the win over India, Australia have registered victories in every game they played and became the only team to have qualified for the semifinals. The Tahila McGrath-led Australian side, who were playing without their regular captain Alysa Healy, defeated India in a cliffhanger clash by nine runs in their last Group game in Sharjah on Sunday. That left India's fate dependent on the result between Pakistan and New Zealand.

India, New Zealand and Pakistan - all three are alive for a place in the semis from Group A with only one game left. The Aussies are officially into the knockouts, while Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka are officially out, having lost all of their group-stage games.

Head-To-Head Record: New Zealand vs Pakistan in T20I

New Zealand and Pakistan have locked horns against each other on 11 occasions in WT20Is and the White Ferns have enjoyed massive success, winning nine and losing only two. However, Pakistan has dominated the games in recent times, beating the Sophie Devine-led side twice in a three-match series in New Zealand.

NZ-W Vs PAK-W, Women's T20 WC Group A Match: New Zealand vs Pakistan in T20I Live Streaming Details

When and where will the New Zealand vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match be played?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Monday, October 14, at 7:30 pm IST.

Where will the New Zealand vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match be telecast and live-streamed?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India and will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Squads:

Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali(w/c), Sidra Amin, Sadaf Shamas, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Aliya Riaz, Iram Javed, Tuba Hassan, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Fatima Sana, Tasmia Rubab

New Zealand Women Squad: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold