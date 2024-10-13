ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs AUS Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Live In India?

India women's cricket team will take on defending champions Australia in their final group stage match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday.

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Collage: India and Australia womens cricket team (AP)

Sharjah (UAE): A confident Indian women's cricket team will strive to take control of their destiny by securing yet another net-run-rate boosting victory when they face an injury-ravaged Australia in their must-win and final group stage encounter of the Women's T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

India's massive win over Sri Lanka earlier this week has significantly improved their chances of reaching the semifinal, despite their heavy defeat against New Zealand in the campaign opener.

Meanwhile Australia, with six points from three matches and an impressive net run rate (NRR) of +2.786 and have already been qualified for the next stage, leaving India, New Zealand and Pakistan to fight out for the remaining spot.

However, the defending champions suffered two injury setbacks during the game against Pakistan with skipper Alyssa Healy went off the field due to an "acute injury to her right foot" while fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck dislocating her shoulder. With the duo, which will undergo scans on Saturday, expected to miss the crucial clash on Sunday, Australia's depth will be tested.

India's 82-run victory over Sri Lanka marked their largest margin of victory in tournament history, boosting not only their confidence but also their net run rate from negative to positive.

When is the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia will kick off at 7:30 pm IST on Sunday, October 13.

Where is the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE.

Where to watch live telecast of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia?

The live telecast of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia will be available on the Star Sports platform.

Where to watch live streaming of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia?

The live stream of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

