Women's T20 WC Schedule: India vs Pakistan On This Date; Tournament To Feature Triple Header

Hyderabad: Amidst the rising cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, the two teams will face each other in the marquee tournament from the International Cricket Council (ICC). The Indian women’s team is all set to play against Pakistan in the Women’s T20 World Cup, according to the schedule released by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The sport’s governing body has come up with a detailed schedule of the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, which is to be held in the United Kingdom. According to the schedule, the India vs Pakistan match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on June 14.

The ICC announced the full schedule of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup on Monday, which is set to be hosted in India and Sri Lanka. The India vs Pakistan fixture in the ODI World Cup will be played on October 5.

Both the BCCI and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had decided that they would not play each other’s country but would play in any neutral venue. Thus, the Champions Trophy 2025 was played in a hybrid model with all of India's matches taking place in Dubai.

The Women’s T20 WC 2026 will kick off with hosts England taking on Sri Lanka under lights at Edgbaston on June 12.

India will start their campaign with the match against Pakistan on June 12, while they will lock horns against South Africa on June 21. They will play their final league fixture against Australia on June 28.

The tournament will feature 12 teams, split into two groups. Eight countries have already secured their place, while the remaining four sides are yet to be decided, and they will be determined through the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier next year.

Seven venues will host the tournament matches after testing the stadiums on various criteria.