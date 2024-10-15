Women’s T20 World Cup: Eight Catches Dropped By Pakistan Fielders Pave Way For India's Elimination; New Zealand Inks 54-Run WIn

Dubai (UAE): When Pakistan took on New Zealand in the group fixture of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, they were not playing just for their own. The fate of the Indian team also relied upon the result and the Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. wanted them to produce a victory. However, Pakistan came up with one of the poor fielding performances in the tournament which resulted in a 54-run humiliating defeat.

Bowling first, Pakistan restricted New Zealand to 110/6. Although, it was a paltry total the innings involved eight sitters being dropped throughout the 20 overs. Even a couple of run-outs were missed by the Pakistan fielders. Four of them were dropped by Fatima Sana. The team dropped catches in the overs 4.2, 5.2, 7.3, 15.5, 17.2, 19.1, 19.3 and 19.5.

Chasing a target of 111 runs, the Pakistan batting unit never got going and they lost wickets at a continuous basis. They were bundled out on a total of 56 runs which is the second worst total in the history of the tournament.

Pakistan captain Sana Mir said in the post-match presentation ceremony that the fielding of the team needs improvement.

"We were good in the bowling but we need to improve our fielding and batting. We were not up to the mark in batting and the seniors need to step up in that kind of match. As a bowling unit, we were up to the mark, but we need to improve in batting, otherwise, we can't survive in women's cricket," she said.