Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 | New Zealand Outplay South Africa To Clinch Maiden World Cup Title

Dubai (UAE): New Zealand dominated the proceedings in the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 to clinch the maiden title by beating South Africa with a margin of 32 runs. The team had played the final of the tournament in the 2009 and 2010 editions but they finally managed to win the title this edition. Also, it was a historic moment for the trio of Suzie Bates (37), Sophie Devine (35) and Lea Tahuhu (34) as they became the three oldest players to win a Women’s T20 World Cup final.

Amelia Kerr was the standout performer in the fixture played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. She amassed 43 runs with the bat and then picked up three wickets during an impressive spell. Her performance laid the foundation for a victory and the Blackcaps managed to lift the silverware.

Being put in to bat first, New Zealand posted 158/5 in the first innings as the batter dished out a collective effort. Amelia Kerr (43), Sophie Devine (38) and Suzie Bates (32) played handy knocks to help the team post a total of above 150. Nonkululeko Mlaba was the pick of the bowlers taking a couple of wickets.

South Africa seemed to struggle right from the start as Laura Wolvaardt was the sole batter who looked comfortable at the crease. While she played a valiant knock of 33 runs, the other batters walked back to the crease on low scores. Rosemary Mair and Amelia Kerr picked three wickets each to keep the opposition short of the target.