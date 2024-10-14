Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India, Pakistan And New Zealand Semi-Final Qualification Scenarios

Sharjah (UAE): The Indian women's cricket team faced a defeat against Australia in its last group match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India managed to score only 142 runs and they fell nine runs short in chase of 152-run target. This defeat has dealt a big blow to India's hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals. However, despite the defeat against Australia, India have slight chances to advance to the final four stage of the tournament.

India's Qualification Scenario:

After losing to Australia, India will pray for Pakistan to beat New Zealand in the Group A's last match on Monday. However, they would also hope that Women in Green doesn't win by huge margin to make it to the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals.

New Zealand Qualification Scenario

India are currently placed second in Group A, having won two out of four matches and currently has a better net run rate (NRR) than the Kiwis. However, a win for New Zealand will see them qualifying for the semi-final with six points their name, second most after defending champions Australia in Group A.

In other case, a defeat against Pakistan and the Kiwis will have to pack their bags and go home. Even a draws against Pakistan will not help them to improve their net run rate and go above India in the points table.

Pakistan Qualification Scenario

Meanwhile, Pakistan need a massive win to surpass India's net run rate. If they bat first, they need to win by atleast 47 runs. On the other hand, if they bat second, they will have to reach the target with atleast 56 balls to spare.