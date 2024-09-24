ETV Bharat / sports

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: We Are Prepared For Anything And Everything, Asserts Head Coach Amol Muzumdar

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Indian women’s team head coach Amol Muzumdar has backed his team to perform well in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 saying they are ready for everything and anything while competing in the tournament. He also added that the team will reveal their No.3 batter before announcing the playing XI.

Womens T20 World Cup 2024
File Photo: Amol Muzumdar (ANI)

Mumbai: Indian women’s cricket team head coach Amol Muzumdar has backed the national side to excel in the upcoming T20 World Cup starting from October 3. The head coach was attending a press conference alongside skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and the head of the selection committee, Nitu David.

Reflecting on the preparation of the team ahead of the marquee event, Muzumdar said that the team is ready to face anything.

“We are absolutely prepared for everything and anything, I would like to say that we are ready to fly to Dubai,” he remarked.

The Indian team tried three different batters during the Asia Cup held in July. Answering a query regarding the No.3 batter, Muzumdar said that the team will reveal their one-down batter later.

“Of course, we have identified no. 3 but we will try and reveal that just before the playing XI is announced. no. 3 is something special to us. In T20I no.3 position sets the game. We will reveal that closer to the game,” Muzumdar remarked.

Skipper Harmanpreet commented that the team desires to win the trophy and they will work hard for that.

"There is no shortage of ambition and drive in this team, and we will leave no stone unturned as we look to make a mark and go the distance, playing a fearless brand of cricket. The expectation is straightforward: to bring glory to the country and our supporters who back us to the hilt, no matter which part of the world we play in," Harmanpreet Kaur said, according to a media release by the ICC.

Mumbai: Indian women’s cricket team head coach Amol Muzumdar has backed the national side to excel in the upcoming T20 World Cup starting from October 3. The head coach was attending a press conference alongside skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and the head of the selection committee, Nitu David.

Reflecting on the preparation of the team ahead of the marquee event, Muzumdar said that the team is ready to face anything.

“We are absolutely prepared for everything and anything, I would like to say that we are ready to fly to Dubai,” he remarked.

The Indian team tried three different batters during the Asia Cup held in July. Answering a query regarding the No.3 batter, Muzumdar said that the team will reveal their one-down batter later.

“Of course, we have identified no. 3 but we will try and reveal that just before the playing XI is announced. no. 3 is something special to us. In T20I no.3 position sets the game. We will reveal that closer to the game,” Muzumdar remarked.

Skipper Harmanpreet commented that the team desires to win the trophy and they will work hard for that.

"There is no shortage of ambition and drive in this team, and we will leave no stone unturned as we look to make a mark and go the distance, playing a fearless brand of cricket. The expectation is straightforward: to bring glory to the country and our supporters who back us to the hilt, no matter which part of the world we play in," Harmanpreet Kaur said, according to a media release by the ICC.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIA HEAD COACH AMOL MUZUMDARHARMANPREET KAURWOMENS T20 WORLD CUP 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.