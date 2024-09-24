Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: We Are Prepared For Anything And Everything, Asserts Head Coach Amol Muzumdar

Mumbai: Indian women’s cricket team head coach Amol Muzumdar has backed the national side to excel in the upcoming T20 World Cup starting from October 3. The head coach was attending a press conference alongside skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and the head of the selection committee, Nitu David.

Reflecting on the preparation of the team ahead of the marquee event, Muzumdar said that the team is ready to face anything.

“We are absolutely prepared for everything and anything, I would like to say that we are ready to fly to Dubai,” he remarked.

The Indian team tried three different batters during the Asia Cup held in July. Answering a query regarding the No.3 batter, Muzumdar said that the team will reveal their one-down batter later.

“Of course, we have identified no. 3 but we will try and reveal that just before the playing XI is announced. no. 3 is something special to us. In T20I no.3 position sets the game. We will reveal that closer to the game,” Muzumdar remarked.

Skipper Harmanpreet commented that the team desires to win the trophy and they will work hard for that.

"There is no shortage of ambition and drive in this team, and we will leave no stone unturned as we look to make a mark and go the distance, playing a fearless brand of cricket. The expectation is straightforward: to bring glory to the country and our supporters who back us to the hilt, no matter which part of the world we play in," Harmanpreet Kaur said, according to a media release by the ICC.