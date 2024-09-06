ETV Bharat / sports

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: All You Need To Know

The participant teams are distributed in two groups, A and B. Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are grouped in Pool A while Bangladesh, England, Scotland, South Africa, and West Indies are stacked together in Group B.

Hyderabad: The ninth edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup is set to commence from October 3 with warm-up matches to be played before the start of the group stages. The tournament will be played across two venues in the United Arab Emirates. Australia is the defending champions while South Africa was the runner-up in the previous edition. Ahead of the tournament, we take a look at the key factors of the tournament.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon. Travelling reserve: Miané Smit

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (vc, wk), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton

Format

The 10 teams in the T20 World Cup 2024 are split into two groups of five. Each team will face another side once in a single round-robin which will determine the top two sides to progress to semi-finals. The top-placed team in each of the groups will lock horns with teams who will conclude the group stage at the second place in their respective groups.

Eventually, the final of the competition will be played in Dubai.

Dates

The warm-up matches of the tournament will be played between September 28 to October 1 after which the group stage will kick off. October 3 will mark the beginning of the tournament and the first fixture will be between Bangladesh and Scotland while Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The group stage matches will conclude on October 15 and then the semi-finals of the competition will be played on October 17 and 18. The final of the competition will be played on October 20.

Tournament History

Australia has won the title on six occasions while West Indies and England have lifted the trophy on one occasion each.

Year Host(s) Winner Runner-up Player of the Tournament 2009 England England New Zealand Claire Taylor (England) 2010 West Indies Australia New Zealand Nicola Brown (New Zealand) 2012 Sri Lanka Australia England Charlotte Edwards (England) 2014 Bangladesh Australia England Anya Shrubsole (England) 2016 India West Indies Australia Stafanie Taylor (West Indies) 2018 West Indies Australia England Alyssa Healy (Australia) 2020 Australia Australia India Beth Mooney (Australia) 2023 South Africa Australia South Africa Ash Gardner (Australia)

Qualified Teams

The top six teams from the 2023 edition ensured automatic berths for the 2024 tournament. Australia, England, India, South Africa, New Zealand, and West Indies were the teams to earn direct entry while Pakistan secured a berth as the next highest-ranked team at the cut-off date in February. The tournament moved away from Bangladesh due to the crisis in the country but their spot in the tournament as the hosts remains intact.

The final two places in the competition are occupied by Sri Lanka and Scotland through the ICC World Cup Qualifier held earlier this year in UAE.