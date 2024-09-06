Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: All You Need To Know

Hyderabad: The ninth edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup is set to commence from October 3 with warm-up matches to be played before the start of the group stages. The tournament will be played across two venues in the United Arab Emirates. Australia is the defending champions while South Africa was the runner-up in the previous edition. Ahead of the tournament, we take a look at the key factors of the tournament.
The Groups
The participant teams are distributed in two groups, A and B. Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are grouped in Pool A while Bangladesh, England, Scotland, South Africa, and West Indies are stacked together in Group B.
Group A: Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka
Group B: Bangladesh, England, Scotland, South Africa, West Indies
Squads
Seven Teams have announced their roster for the marquee tournament.
Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia (subject to fitness), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Sajana Sajeevan.
Travelling reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor Non-Travelling Reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra
Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan. Travelling reserve: Najiha Alvi (wk). Non-travelling reserves: Rameen Shamim, Umm-e-Hani
England: Heather Knight (c), Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Linsey Smith, Freya Kemp, Dani Gibson, Bess Heath
Scotland: Kathryn Bryce (c), Sarah Bryce (vc), Lorna Jack-Brown, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Abtaha Maqsood, Saskia Horley, Chloe Abel, Priyanaz Chatterji, Megan McColl, Darcey Carter, Ailsa Lister, Hannah Rainey, Rachel Slater, Katherine Fraser, Olivia Bell.
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon. Travelling reserve: Miané Smit
West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (vc, wk), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton
Format
The 10 teams in the T20 World Cup 2024 are split into two groups of five. Each team will face another side once in a single round-robin which will determine the top two sides to progress to semi-finals. The top-placed team in each of the groups will lock horns with teams who will conclude the group stage at the second place in their respective groups.
Eventually, the final of the competition will be played in Dubai.
Dates
The warm-up matches of the tournament will be played between September 28 to October 1 after which the group stage will kick off. October 3 will mark the beginning of the tournament and the first fixture will be between Bangladesh and Scotland while Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
The group stage matches will conclude on October 15 and then the semi-finals of the competition will be played on October 17 and 18. The final of the competition will be played on October 20.
Tournament History
Australia has won the title on six occasions while West Indies and England have lifted the trophy on one occasion each.
|Year
|Host(s)
|Winner
|Runner-up
|Player of the Tournament
|2009
|England
|England
|New Zealand
|Claire Taylor (England)
|2010
|West Indies
|Australia
|New Zealand
|Nicola Brown (New Zealand)
|2012
|Sri Lanka
|Australia
|England
|Charlotte Edwards (England)
|2014
|Bangladesh
|Australia
|England
|Anya Shrubsole (England)
|2016
|India
|West Indies
|Australia
|Stafanie Taylor (West Indies)
|2018
|West Indies
|Australia
|England
|Alyssa Healy (Australia)
|2020
|Australia
|Australia
|India
|Beth Mooney (Australia)
|2023
|South Africa
|Australia
|South Africa
|Ash Gardner (Australia)
Qualified Teams
The top six teams from the 2023 edition ensured automatic berths for the 2024 tournament. Australia, England, India, South Africa, New Zealand, and West Indies were the teams to earn direct entry while Pakistan secured a berth as the next highest-ranked team at the cut-off date in February. The tournament moved away from Bangladesh due to the crisis in the country but their spot in the tournament as the hosts remains intact.
The final two places in the competition are occupied by Sri Lanka and Scotland through the ICC World Cup Qualifier held earlier this year in UAE.