WPL Auction To Take Place In Bengaluru On December 15; 120 Players To Go Under Hammer

The Women's Premier League auction will be held in Bengaluru on December 15.

WPL Auction To Take Place In Bengaluru On December 15; 120 Players To Go Under Hammer
File - Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's players celebrate with the trophy after beating Delhi Capitals Women by 8 wickets in the final match of Women's Premier League 2024, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi (ANI)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Bengaluru: The Women’s Premier League (WPL) Player Auction will take place on December 15 in Bengaluru and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the auction list on Saturday.

BCCI President and Chairperson WPL Committee Roger Binny in a media statement said, "From the list of 120 players, there are 91 Indian and 29 overseas cricketers, including 3 from Associate Nations."

"The Player Auction will consist of 82 Indian uncapped players and 8 uncapped overseas players. 19 slots are up for grabs, with 5 slots reserved for overseas players," the statement added.

Among the prominent Indian players, who will go under the hammer are Sneh Rana, who has entered with a base price of Rs 30 lakh and Poonam Yadav, who has also entered the auction with a base price of Rs 30 lakh.

Among the top foreign players, who will go under the hammer are England's Heather Knight, an aggressive batter and West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin. Knight's base price is Rs 50 lakh while that of Dottin is Rs 30 lakh.

Maharashtra's Tejas Hasabnis has also registered for the auction with a base price of Rs 30 lakh. England batter Sophia Dunkley is also the in fray.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore Women won the 2024 edition of the WPL after beating Delhi Capitals Women in the summit clash at New Delhi by 8 wickets. The 2023 edition of the WPL was won by Mumbai Indians Women.

