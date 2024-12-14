ETV Bharat / sports

WPL Auction 2025 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Women's Premier League Auction 2025 Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 Player Auction is set to take place on December 15, 2024, in Bengaluru, where 120 cricketers will go under the hammer for selection by the five franchises.

The auction list features 91 Indian players and 29 international stars, including three emerging talents from Associate Nations. Among the available players, 30 are capped (9 Indian, 21 overseas), while the remaining 90 are uncapped (82 Indian, 8 overseas). Most franchises have retained their core players this season, leaving only 19 slots (5 for overseas players) open for the field of players entering this year's auction.

The marquee players available for auction include Tejal Hasabnis, Sneh Rana, Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Heather Knight (England), Orla Prendergast (Ireland), Lauren Bell (England), Kim Garth (Australia), and Danielle Gibson (England), among many other top names.

Available Purses:

Delhi Capitals - Rs. 2.5 crore

Gujarat Giants - Rs. 4.4 crore