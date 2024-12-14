ETV Bharat / sports

WPL Auction 2025 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Women's Premier League Auction 2025 Live Streaming?

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction will be held on Sunday as 91 Indian players and 29 international stars will go under the hammer.

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction will be held on Sunday as 91 Indian players and 29 international stars will go under the hammer.
Womens Premier League Auction 2025 Live Streaming Where To Watch WPL Auction 2025 Live Streaming (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 Player Auction is set to take place on December 15, 2024, in Bengaluru, where 120 cricketers will go under the hammer for selection by the five franchises.

The auction list features 91 Indian players and 29 international stars, including three emerging talents from Associate Nations. Among the available players, 30 are capped (9 Indian, 21 overseas), while the remaining 90 are uncapped (82 Indian, 8 overseas). Most franchises have retained their core players this season, leaving only 19 slots (5 for overseas players) open for the field of players entering this year's auction.

The marquee players available for auction include Tejal Hasabnis, Sneh Rana, Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Heather Knight (England), Orla Prendergast (Ireland), Lauren Bell (England), Kim Garth (Australia), and Danielle Gibson (England), among many other top names.

Available Purses:

Delhi Capitals - Rs. 2.5 crore

Gujarat Giants - Rs. 4.4 crore

Mumbai Indians - Rs. 2.65 crore

UP Warriorz - Rs. 3.9 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rs. 3.25 crore

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming TATA WPL 2025 Player Auction live coverage and broadcast:

What: TATA WPL 2025 Player Auction

When: 15 December 2024

Where: Bengaluru, India

Time: 2:30 PM onwards

Live streaming on: JioCinema

Television broadcast on: Sports18 - 1 (SD & HD)

Hyderabad: The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 Player Auction is set to take place on December 15, 2024, in Bengaluru, where 120 cricketers will go under the hammer for selection by the five franchises.

The auction list features 91 Indian players and 29 international stars, including three emerging talents from Associate Nations. Among the available players, 30 are capped (9 Indian, 21 overseas), while the remaining 90 are uncapped (82 Indian, 8 overseas). Most franchises have retained their core players this season, leaving only 19 slots (5 for overseas players) open for the field of players entering this year's auction.

The marquee players available for auction include Tejal Hasabnis, Sneh Rana, Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Heather Knight (England), Orla Prendergast (Ireland), Lauren Bell (England), Kim Garth (Australia), and Danielle Gibson (England), among many other top names.

Available Purses:

Delhi Capitals - Rs. 2.5 crore

Gujarat Giants - Rs. 4.4 crore

Mumbai Indians - Rs. 2.65 crore

UP Warriorz - Rs. 3.9 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rs. 3.25 crore

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming TATA WPL 2025 Player Auction live coverage and broadcast:

What: TATA WPL 2025 Player Auction

When: 15 December 2024

Where: Bengaluru, India

Time: 2:30 PM onwards

Live streaming on: JioCinema

Television broadcast on: Sports18 - 1 (SD & HD)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WOMENS PREMIER LEAGUE AUCTION LIVEWHERE TO WATCH WPL AUCTION LIVEWPL AUCTION 2025 DATE AND TIMEWPL AUCTION LIVE STREAMINGWPL AUCTION 2025 LIVE STREAMING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.