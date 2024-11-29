WPL 2025 Auction: Women’s Premier League Auction To Be Held On December 15

Hyderabad: The auction for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 is set to be held on December 15 in Bengaluru according to a report published by ESPNcricinfo. Each of the franchises will have a purse of ₹15 Crore which has gone up from the sum of 13.5 crore last year to build their squads.

England skipper Heather Knight, New Zealand pacer Lea Tahuhu, and Caribbean all-rounder Deandra Dotting are some of the top names who will feature in the auction. Other notable Indian names to go under the hammer include all-rounder Sneh Rana, Leggie Poonam Yadav and batter Veda Krishnamurthy.

Delhi Capitals, captained by Meg Lanning will come to the auction room with the smallest purse of ₹2.5 crores. Gujarat Giants will have ₹4.4 crores in their kitty to rebuild their squad after releasing seven players ahead of the auction.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have also released seven players and will enter the auction with a purse of ₹3.25 Crores.

All matches of the inaugural edition of the WPL were held in Mumbai while 22 fixtures in the second season were spread out between Bengaluru and New Delhi. The BCCI is looking ahead to introduce new venues while the teams are keen on having a home-and-away format in the tournament.

The third edition of the tournament will likely be played in February- March 2025. Mumbai Indians won the inaugural edition of the tournament while RCB emerged triumphant last year.