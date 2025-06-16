Venue And Date For India vs Pakistan Revealed; Fixtures For Women's ODI World Cup Announced

Hyderabad: The venue and fixtures of the Women’s T20 World Cup are out and the India-Pakistan match will be played on October 5 in Colombo. The match will be played at the neutral venue due to an agreement approved by the ICC between both the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
India had refused to send their team to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025. Thus, their matches were played in the UAE. After the tournament, both the boards have come to an agreement not to tour other countries for the cricket matches.
When will the Women's ODI World Cup start?
The women’s ODI world cup will start from September 30 and India will be hosting the competition. The first match between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Pakistan will not tour India and so the neutral venue is decided.
Pakistan to play all their matches in Colombo
Pakistan will not tour India for the marquee tournament and thus, they will play all their matches in Colombo. The team will start their campaign with the fixture against Bangladesh on October 2 and will end their league stage on October 24 with the encounter against Sri Lanka.
The moment we’ve been waiting for! 🏆— BCCI (@BCCI) June 16, 2025
The Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 fixtures are OUT! 🗓🔥@ICC pic.twitter.com/qiAjB9arxI
Knockouts of tournament
The knockouts of the tournament will be played from October 29. Two semi-finals will be played on October 29 and 30. The final of the competition will be played on November 2.
Participating teams
Apart from the hosts India, seven other teams are participating in the event. Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka have directly qualified for the tournament while Pakistan and Bangladesh booked a berth through the Qualifiers.