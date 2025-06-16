ETV Bharat / sports

Venue And Date For India vs Pakistan Revealed; Fixtures For Women's ODI World Cup Announced

Hyderabad: The venue and fixtures of the Women’s T20 World Cup are out and the India-Pakistan match will be played on October 5 in Colombo. The match will be played at the neutral venue due to an agreement approved by the ICC between both the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

India had refused to send their team to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025. Thus, their matches were played in the UAE. After the tournament, both the boards have come to an agreement not to tour other countries for the cricket matches.

When will the Women's ODI World Cup start?

The women’s ODI world cup will start from September 30 and India will be hosting the competition. The first match between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Pakistan will not tour India and so the neutral venue is decided.

Pakistan to play all their matches in Colombo