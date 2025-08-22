Women's World Cup: ICC Releases Revised Schedule; Bengaluru Matches Shifted

Hyderabad: The upcoming Women's ODI World Cup 2025 has witnessed changes in its schedule, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a revised schedule. The matches which were supposed to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru are shifted to DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. The upcoming edition of the tournament will start on September 30 and last till November 2 across India and Sri Lanka. The other venues for the tournament are - ACA Stadium in Guwahati, Holkar Stadium in Indore, ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam, and R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

DY Patil to host five matches

The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host three league matches, one semifinal and a potential final on November 2 in case Pakistan doesn't make it to the title decider. The first semi-final of the tournament will be played on October 29, and it will be hosted by either Guwahati or Colombo. Also, the first match between India and Sri Lanka, which was to be hosted at M Chinnaswamy, has been moved to Guwahati.

ICC Chairman on revised schedule

ICC Chairman Jay Shah stated that Navi Mumbai has emerged as a new home for women's cricket.

“Navi Mumbai has emerged as a genuine home for women’s cricket in recent years. The support it has received during international fixtures and the Women’s Premier League has been remarkable, creating an atmosphere that elevates the players and inspires fans. I am certain that the same energy will define the big matches of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup as it returns to India after 12 years," he said.

“We stand at a pivotal moment in the journey of the women’s game. This World Cup has the potential to be remembered as one of those defining milestones that shaped the sport’s future, not only in India but across the cricketing world."

Matches Bengaluru will lose

30 September: India vs Sri Lanka

3 October: England vs South Africa

26 October: India vs Bangladesh

30 October: Semi-final 2

2 November: Final*

India's updated fixtures