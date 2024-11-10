ETV Bharat / sports

WBBL: Lizelle Lee Smashes Most Sixes In A T20 Innings; Surpasses Grace Harris And Ashleigh Gardener

Lizelle Lee played a record-breaking knock on Sunday in the Women’s Big Bash League fixture by hitting 12 maximums.

File Photo: Lizelle Lee (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Sydney (Australia): A couple of years after retiring from International cricket, Lizelle Lee played a scintillating knock in the Women’s Big Bash League to script her name in the record books. A whirlwind knock from the 32-year-old helped Hobart Hurricanes to decimate Perth Scorchers by 72 runs in the match 21 of the tournament. An impressive knock from Lee saw her shattering several records as she carved a carnage at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on November 10.

Lee became the first batter to smash 12 maximums in a Women’s T20 match and broke the record of Grace Harris (11) to hit most sixes in a T20 innings. Also, with her knock of 150 runs, Lee shattered Harris’ record for the highest individual score in the Women’s Big Bash League. Harris held the record previously with a knock of 136 Not Out against Scorchers last year.

Overall, Lee registered the fifth-highest individual score in the Women’s T20 history. Lucia Taylor (169), Herath Mudiyanselage Deepika Rasangika (161*), Esha Oza (158*) and Maria Castiñeiras (155*) are in the top four positions in the all-time list.

A spectacular knock from Lee helped her side jump to the second position in the points table. With the victory, the Hurricanes have eight points from six games. Sydney Thunder are at the top of the points table with the same number of victories but a better net run rate.

Most sixes by a batter in a women's T20 match

Lizelle Lee - 12

Grace Harris - 11

Laura Agatha - 11

Ashleigh Gardner - 10

Highest individual scores in WBBL history

Lizelle Lee - 150*

Grace Harris - 136*

Smriti Mandhana - 114*

Ashleigh Gardner - 114

