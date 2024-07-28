ETV Bharat / sports

Women's Asia Cup Final: Sri Lanka Women Lift Trophy; Thrash India By 8 Wickets

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 19 hours ago

India Women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Sri Lanka Women's Captain Chamari Athapaththu (ANI)

Dambulla (Sri Lanka): A spritted Sri Lanka Women clinched the Asia Cup after they crushed India by 8 wickets in the final played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium here on Sunday.

The Sri Lankan cricket board announced prize money of USD 1,00,000 for the victorious team led by Chamari Athapaththu. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team was unbeaten in the tournament but faltered in the summit clash. India Women was restricted to a below-par 165/6 in their allotted 20 overs after they opted to bat.

It was Smirit Mandhana, who steadied the Indian innings, after fellow opener Shafali Varma (16) and one-down Uma Chetry (9) fell cheaply. Even skipper Harmanpreet Kaur failed to score and returned to the dressing room after she was dismissed on 11.

Mandhana hammered 10 boundaries in her 47-ball knock but was devoid of partners. India was poised at 87/3. Mandhana then found an able ally in Jemimah Rodrigues, who blazed her way to a 16-ball 29. The Mumbaikar slammed three boundaries and a six but her stay in the crease was cut short following a mix-up with Mandhana.

Thanks to some power-hitting by wicket-keeper-batter Richa Ghosha (30 off 14 balls, 4x4; 1x6), India crossed the 160-run mark and gave something to their bowlers to defend.

The hosts were off to a horrific start as they lost opener Vishi Gunaratne (1) in the second over and when the team score was just 7. But skipper Chamari and one-down Harshitha Samarawikrama had other ideas.

The duo toyed with the Indian attack and conjured an 87-run stand for the second wicket. They not only steadied the innings but also took the game away from India.

It was Deepti Sharma, who sent back the opposition skipper, but it was too little and too late. Harshit, who remained unbeaten on 69, then in the company of Kavisha Dilhari (20 not out off 16 balls) romped the team home in 18.4 overs, as celebrations erupted in the dugout.

Harshitha's 51-ball knock was laced with six boundaries and two maximums. Harshitha was adjudged as the player of the match while Chamari was awarded the Player of the Series.

