Women’s World Cup: Snake Intervenes in India’s Training Session Ahead Of Clash Against Pakistan

Hyderabad: Indian women are set to play against Pakistan in the women’s World Cup on Sunday. There is a high anticipation around the match, considering what transpired between these two nations in the recently concluded Asia Cup. However, ahead of the match against Pakistan, India's women’s training session witnessed an unusual visitor, according to a report by news agency PTI.

The sight of the snake is not common at the venue, as there have been sightings of the reptile in the past. It has made appearances during the Lanka Premier League fixtures and made headlines back then as well. Also, the Sri Lanka-Bangladesh ODI in July earlier this year witnessed the same as well.

On Friday, the greyish-brown snake was seen slithering near the drains and the stands when the Indian players were moving towards the nets for their training session.