Women’s World Cup: Snake Intervenes in India’s Training Session Ahead Of Clash Against Pakistan
An unusual visitor interrupted India’s training session in Colombo ahead of the Women’s World Cup clash against Pakistan.
Published : October 4, 2025 at 11:32 AM IST|
Updated : October 4, 2025 at 12:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Indian women are set to play against Pakistan in the women’s World Cup on Sunday. There is a high anticipation around the match, considering what transpired between these two nations in the recently concluded Asia Cup. However, ahead of the match against Pakistan, India's women’s training session witnessed an unusual visitor, according to a report by news agency PTI.
The sight of the snake is not common at the venue, as there have been sightings of the reptile in the past. It has made appearances during the Lanka Premier League fixtures and made headlines back then as well. Also, the Sri Lanka-Bangladesh ODI in July earlier this year witnessed the same as well.
On Friday, the greyish-brown snake was seen slithering near the drains and the stands when the Indian players were moving towards the nets for their training session.
After winning against co-hosts Sri Lanka, India will be up against arch-rivals Pakistan in the second game of the women’s World Cup on Sunday. Pakistan have never beaten India in the 11 ODIs.
The two teams will face off against each other after three weeks of high drama in the men’s Asia Cup around these two nations. The whole issue culminated in India refusing to take the winners’ trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi. The women are slated to meet this time, and it will be interesting to see whether the captains shake hands with each other or not.
Pakistan lost their first match against Bangladesh by seven wickets. Head-to-head records and the comparison of the performances of both teams in the tournament make India the favourites to win the contest.