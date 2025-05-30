ETV Bharat / sports

Bizarre! Women Vows To Divorce Husband If RCB Loses In IPL 2025 Final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru scripted a dominant win over Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 on Thursday.

RCB fans cheering the team (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 30, 2025 at 1:25 PM IST

Mullanpur: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Punjab Kings in a dominant manner on Thursday night in Mullanpur and has entered the final of the tournament. They thrashed Punjab Kings by eight wickets thanks to a brilliant bowling display. There was a lot of attendance for the match and they walked into the stadium with the placards with an interesting caption. One of the female spectators also came up with a caption reading that she will divorce her husband if RCB loses in the final of the tournament.

The image of the same went viral in quick time and the netizens reacted to it as well. Fans often come up with some unusual antics and the latest instance added to the list of such incidents.

RCB did not put a foot wrong in the whole match outplaying the opposition in all departments. On a surface that helped seamers with extra bounce and swing, RCB pacers wreaked havoc while bowling first. Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma picked three wickets each. Also, the shot selection of Punjab Kings’ batters played a role in their team crumbling under pressure.

RCB won the match by eight wickets and 60 balls to spare booking a berth in the final of the tournament. The team has already booked a spot in the final and will be playing against the winner of Qualifier 2.

PBKS will now play against the winner of the Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator of the tournament. The team have been consistent in the league stage but their campaign came to a halt in the Qualifier 1. However, the team would like to capitalise on the second chances they will get to make it into the final of the tournament.

