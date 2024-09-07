ETV Bharat / sports

'Woh Koyla Hi Hain': Yograj Singh's Blunt Assessment Of Arjun Tendulkar Goes Viral

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh has come up with a controversial statement on the career of Arjun Tendulkar. His blunt assessment of the Indian cricketer is going viral on the Internet.

Yograj Singh on Arjun Tendulkar
File Photo: Arjun Tendulkar (ANI)

Hyderabad: Yograj Singh, Yuvraj Singh’s father is known for his controversial remarks. The former Indian cricketer often stirs controversy with his comments. Yograj has shared a blunt view once again saying Arjun Tendulkar is coal.

The former Indian cricketer has also criticised MS Dhoni in the past for not backing Yuvraj. The Indian cricketing duo played for the national side together over a decade. Yuvraj had also served as vice-captain of the team in the past.

Yograj was instrumental in the growth of India’s left-handed batter as a cricketer. Interestingly, he has trained Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar as well. Recently, Yograj shared his opinion regarding the career of Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar saying he is a coal.

"Aapne heera dekha hai koyle ki khan mein? Wo koyla hi hai. [Have you seen a diamond in a coal mine? He is the coal]" Yograj said in a video posted on the Switch YouTube channel.

“Nikalo patthar hi hai, kisi tarashgir ke haath me dalo to chamak ke duniya ko kohinoor ban jata hai (It is coal that is rock when taken out from a mine, but if it is given in proper hands, it goes on to become Kohinoor. It is priceless.”

Yograj has also demand that Yuvraj should be honoured with the Bharat Ratna for his contribution to Indian cricket.

Yograj is often credited for honing the skills of Yuvraj Singh who was one of India’s star cricketers during his playing days. The left-handed batter amassed 8701 runs from 304 ODIs with an average of 36.55.

